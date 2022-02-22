Bond set at $2M for suspect in Feb. 15 Grand Island homicide

Hall County Court Judge Arthur Wetzel set bond at $2 million Friday for Donald G. Anthony, who is accused of murdering Said Abdullahi Farah on Feb. 15 in Grand Island.

Farah, 30, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in an apartment complex at 303 S. Pine St. Police say a knife was used to lacerate Farah’s neck. Officers were called to the scene of the homicide shortly after 6 a.m.

Anthony, a 34-year-old Grand Island man, was arrested Thursday night following a standoff at 1019 Seventh St. in St. Paul.

At his arraignment Friday, Anthony was formally charged with first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

According to the court affidavit, a witness observed Anthony and Farah engaged in a verbal altercation during the early morning hours of Feb. 15.

The informant allegedly saw Anthony approach Farah and punch and kick him, knocking Farah to the ground. The witness said Farah’s eyes were closed and that he appeared helpless when Anthony placed a knife to Farah’s head area.