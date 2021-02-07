BonnaVilla recognized as Premier Builder of modular homes

AURORA — BonnaVilla, a Division of Chief Industries, was recently recognized as a Premier Builder in the 2020 Annual Builder Achievement Awards Program from 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty.

The Builder Achievement Awards Program from 2-10 HBW acknowledges outstanding performance in the home building industry. Every year, 2-10 HBW selects builders who demonstrate skilled craftsmanship and construct inspired homes, while improving the quality of housing. Given annually, the Builder Achievement Awards Program recognizes builders in three different tiers.

Established in Aurora by Chief Industries in 1970, BonnaVilla is a leading manufacturing company building high quality modular homes.

BonnaVilla has been rewarded the Premier Builder Award, which recognizes perceptive builders who respond well and adapt to changing market conditions.

According to Dan Fitzgerald, general manager, BonnaVilla has “mastered growing our business to reach its full potential and sincerely understand homeowners’ expectations when delivering the latest in new home preferences”.