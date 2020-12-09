Book tells history of the Gus Katrouzos family and Coney Island Lunch Room

A new book about a Grand Island institution and the family who owns and operates it recently has been published. The book, titled “What a Life: The Coney Island Story,” features the Coney Island Lunch Room restaurant in Grand Island’s Railside district.
Gus Katrouzos, 96, along with his son, George Katrouzos, are the owners of Coney Island Lunch Room, 104 E. Third St. The three-generation, family-run lunch counter is known for its hot dogs, sandwiches, shakes and breakfasts — and has been for nearly 90 years.
The book is co-written by Lawrence Molczyk, Jim Dean and Jean Lukesh. It’s illustrated by Bob Hanna and contains historical photos of the Katrouzos family and the restaurant.
A family’s history
Molczyk said Gus decided it was time to share his own story, which turned into the recently released family memoir. It tells the story of three generations of the Greek immigrant Katrouzos family, and the lunchroom that brought them together after a family tragedy.
He said the book also celebrates the role of Coney Island in the development of the Grand Island community.
In 1933, George Katrouzos, Gus’s father, purchased the downtown Grand Island lunchroom. Molczyk said Katrouzos’ wife had died earlier, but he was unable to provide for his children. Katrouzos was forced to place his children in an orphanage for a time. It was during that time when he purchased the lunchroom and established his business. This was during the early years of the Great Depression.
George’s three children — Gus, his brother, Sam, and sister, Pauline — all played a role in supporting one another and the lunchroom during the years. Today, George’s grandson, also named George, carries the traditional menu and personal approach to customers into a new century.
In the book, George and his sister, Katherine, offer their own personal reflections of the family and business as part of the narrative.
Writing was a team effort
The book resulted from a two-year, collaborative effort by three area authors. It also includes an introduction by Bob Hanna, one of Gus’s oldest friends.
Hanna is a nationally known artist and architect whose watercolor rendering of the Coney can be found on the front cover. Authors Molczyk, Dean and Lukesh were presented with multiple challenges along the way, ranging from a worldwide pandemic to their own family health concerns.
“But Gus never wavered in his own enthusiasm over the project,” said Molczyk. “He shared rare family photographs, personal papers and hours of interviews. When we no longer could meet in person, we moved to the phone.”
Gus’s son, George, said it wasn’t his or his dad’s idea to write the book. He said the book was driven by their customers.
“It was the people,” he said. “They kept saying, ‘Your dad ought to write a book and talk about the old stories back then.’”
It was after a presentation before the Hall County Historical Society that the ball got rolling and the book started to come together.
Now that the book is finished, George said he and his dad are pleased with the results.
“It’s nice,” he said. “It is all about our family history — my grandpa and my dad.”
Even George was surprised with the final results, since there were family stories that his dad never told him.
George joined the family business in the 1980s after attending business school.
“People keep telling me to keep the business going,” he said. “I think they would put a bounty on me if I ever left.”
During the years, George said Coney Island has seen a lot of changes in Grand Island’s downtown area — from its heyday to when many downtown businesses began to move to the Highway 281 corridor and now with the current Renaissance of new business and redesign as Railside.
And, during this year, there was the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, but George said they managed to keep the business going.
Secret to restaurant’s success
The secret to their success over the years, George said, is “we keep serving a good product, good service, visit with the people and not change much.”
He said a common comment he receives from his customers is: “Don’t change this place.”
Support Local Journalism
Coney Island basically looks much like it did when his grandfather opened the business in the 1930s. That is what gives the lunchroom its charm.
George said visiting with the many customers during the years has been “the fun of it.”
Authors pulled in through connections
Molczyk said Lukesh, a well-known and prolific writer, has been a friend of the Katrouzos family for many years.
“It is her relationship with Gus and his family which I think inspired her to begin writing this story,” Molczyk said.
He said the connection began through her husband’s father, who was a band leader and well-known to Gus and those of his era.
Molczyk said Lukesh began her writing effort about three years ago after Gus and his son George gave a presentation before the Hall County Historical Society’s “Voices from the Past” audience.
“Having grown up in Grand Island, but now living in Aurora, I am still deeply interested in the history, and over several years have voluntarily videoed and shared these presentations online,” he said. “The one presentation I missed, to my chagrin, was the Coney Island presentation. I approached Fred Roeser for his backup audio recording of the event. Unfortunately, of all the recordings to end up with technical issues, this was the one. Ultimately, my interest led me to Jean.”
Molczyk said Lukesh had begun some basic collection and information, but because of personal reasons was unable to do an actual interview with Gus.
“She was referred to me with a list of specific questions and asked me to do the interview for her,” he said. “That’s where my involvement began. Gus is a delightful storyteller and friend and soon I was visiting him regularly and helping him to organize and preserve early family photographs. At one point, he asked me to write an obituary for his sister, Pauline, who was in poor health and at the end of life.”
Molczyk said Lukesh decided that for her own situation, she would not be able to finish the writing project she spearheaded.
“She asked for my help in finding someone to take it over,” he said. “Although I have written many newsletters, magazine and opinion pieces, I felt it was a project beyond my own ability and sought out Jim Dean, whose writing experience as a former newspaper editor far surpasses my own.”
Molczyk said the book hit another roadblock when Dean was sidetracked with family health issues. The project languished.
“Along the way, I was getting to know Gus and the family history,” he said. “Gus, at 95, was feeling a sense of urgency to get his story told. I sat down and started putting together the narrative myself, building upon the skeletal framework Jean had created.”
Molczyk said he talked to Dean and they decided on a division of labor, which involved his actual editing, some of the photography and interviewing George and his sister, Kat, to compose a recent history of the family.
“Having spent many months visiting with Gus, I covered the early years of the story up until his marriage to his wife, Kristina, in 1961,” he said.
Family effort keeps business running
Molczyk said that one thing that became apparent to him was the important role of the “women of the Coney” — Gus’ sister Pauline, his wife Christina and her mother, Yia Yia (Greek for grandmother), as well as the daughter, Katherine.
“Although none were able to be interviewed, I tried to piece together their story secondhand and provide some perspective on their contribution,” he said.
While there has been a lot of talk about the menu items, the thick malts and chili sauce, Molczyk said he wanted to emphasize the family’s personal motivations and struggles along the way.
“There is a reason the Coney Island has built a community of its own,” he said. “There is a reason that a sense of connection and support for others continues to flow from this little lunchroom, even today. As Gus made clear, “It was never about the money. It was about loving the people.”
Dean said talking with George and Katherine was a delight.
“As the third generation of the Coney Island story, they were able to provide a view of what it was like to grow up with the restaurant at the core of their family,” he said.
Dean said being able to review the hundreds of photographs, listen to the interview tapes and talk with Gus and his wife “brought the 87-year history of the Coney to life for me. What a joy it was.”
The Coney Island Lunch Room and the Katrouzos family have been featured in a variety of newspaper and magazine articles. The lunchroom has been recognized in publications such as Jane and Michael Stern’s book “Roadfood.” It has enjoyed repeated recognition in the Omaha World-Herald and The Grand Island Independent newspapers. It also has been featured in magazines such as Roadside and Nebraska Life. Molczyk said numerous references to the Coney Island can be found on the internet and in YouTube videos.
To order “What a Life” online, visit https://susansbooksandgifts.com/used-book/
The book can also be purchased at the Coney Island Lunch Room.
A portion of the net profits from the sale of the book will be donated to the Hall County Historical Society.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.