‘Books-a-blooming’ at the library

Though we have had a little bit of wild weather recently, spring is definitely on the way — trees are budding and the grass is starting to turn green!
With the start of spring, many people will be ready to get out into the garden. If you are anything like me, you’re ready to get out and enjoy the outdoors. So whether you have the greenest of thumbs or just prefer to read about something — anything — that reminds you of spring, the Grand Island Public Lirary has many options to help you escape the dreadful weather.
Succulents and indoor plants are very popular and will keep your home full of greenery year-round. Among our newest titles all about succulents and indoor plants is “Striking Succulent Gardens” by Gabriel Frank. Full of tips, tricks, landscaping and design ideas, you’ll soon have a beautiful, low-maintenance succulent garden for yards or decks of any size.
If you are looking to do a smaller, indoor version of the succulent garden, there is “Succulents and All Things Under Glass: Ideas and Inspiration for Indoor Gardens” by Isabelle Palmer. Even if you have the smallest of indoor spaces, this book, full of beautiful photographed arrangements and ideas for indoor planters of all shapes, sizes, and materials.
If you are so inclined, you can also create your style of a planter from a wide variety of containers and other materials using Lisa Eldred Steinkopf’s “House Plant Party.” From pots, planters, and even macramé, all tastes and styles are covered.
From the novice to the more savvy or ambitious gardener there is “The Beginner’s Guide to Growing Great Vegetables” by Lorene Edwards Forkner. With a month-by-month guide, planting zone information for North America, and an A-to-Z guide for all things veggies, this is your go-to guide for starting a vegetable garden.
And if you want to branch out from vegetables, there is also Self-Sufficient Living’s “Backyard Farming: From Raising Chickens to Growing Veggies, the Beginner’s Guide to Running a Self-Sustaining Farm.” With this book, in no time, you’ll have your own personal homestead up and running!
And once you have finally harvested all you have sown in your garden, why not take a look at these delicious cookbooks to complement your bounty? Take a look at Jacque Pepin’s “Quick and Simple.” Full of delicious-looking recipes (and photographs) of salads and soups, “Quick and Simple” is a great cookbook without a lot of fuss, but with extremely delicious recipes.
America’s Test Kitchen has “The Complete Plant-Based Cookbook: 500 Inspired, Flexible Recipes for Eating Well Without Meat.” Full of hundreds of tasty recipes, you can put your home garden produce to use in this completely vegetarian cookbook.
And finally, this has been recommended before, if you are looking for something a little more light-hearted, maybe pick up “Pruning the Dead” by Julia Henry, the first book in the brand-new “Garden Squad Mystery” series. Main character Lilly Jayne has just retired to a small Massachusetts town, and as an avid garden is holding her very first garden party.
Not a thing is out of place until her ex-husband’s third wife shows up and is later found dead in a pile of mulch. Then it is up to Lilly Jayne and her Garden Squad to solve the mystery and clear Lilly Jayne’s name before the killer strikes again. Also in the series are “Tilling the Truth,” “Digging Up the Remains” and the forthcoming “Wreathing Havoc.”
So if you are looking for an escape as spring finally settles in, give these books and the thousands of others that we have to offer a try. You don’t even have to leave the house if you check out digital items from Overdrive or Hoopla!
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org