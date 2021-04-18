‘Books-a-blooming’ at the library

Though we have had a little bit of wild weather recently, spring is definitely on the way — trees are budding and the grass is starting to turn green!

With the start of spring, many people will be ready to get out into the garden. If you are anything like me, you’re ready to get out and enjoy the outdoors. So whether you have the greenest of thumbs or just prefer to read about something — anything — that reminds you of spring, the Grand Island Public Lirary has many options to help you escape the dreadful weather.

Succulents and indoor plants are very popular and will keep your home full of greenery year-round. Among our newest titles all about succulents and indoor plants is “Striking Succulent Gardens” by Gabriel Frank. Full of tips, tricks, landscaping and design ideas, you’ll soon have a beautiful, low-maintenance succulent garden for yards or decks of any size.

If you are looking to do a smaller, indoor version of the succulent garden, there is “Succulents and All Things Under Glass: Ideas and Inspiration for Indoor Gardens” by Isabelle Palmer. Even if you have the smallest of indoor spaces, this book, full of beautiful photographed arrangements and ideas for indoor planters of all shapes, sizes, and materials.