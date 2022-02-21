Boost your day with positive vibes

I’m writing this column on Valentine’s Day — a day for love.

I can love me some family, friends, co-workers and books of course. I can do this not only today, but every day of the year. I can accept other’s difference, opinions, keep mine to myself as needed, and try my best to respect others. Love is positive.

As a public library, we send out good vibes to our youngest patrons, our babies. We have a great Baby/Toddler Lapsit at 10:30 a.m. Fridays. If hearing little ones laughing, and having fun with rhymes, songs, and books does not make your heart happy, well …

We have some great children’s books with the theme of “Be Kind” such as “Tomorrow I’ll Be Kind” by Jessica Hische, “Be Kind” by Pat Miller, “Pete the Cat’s Groovy Guide to Kindness: Tips from a Cool Cat on How to Be Kind” by Kim Dean and “We’re All Wonders” by R.J. Palacio.

I tell my grandkids when I drop them off at school to be kind and have a good day. I think there are some great opportunities to have some important discussions with kids and teens about kindness and accepting others. A favorite mid-age book and movie is “Wonder” also by R.J. Palacio.