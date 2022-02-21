Boost your day with positive vibes

I’m writing this column on Valentine’s Day — a day for love.
I can love me some family, friends, co-workers and books of course. I can do this not only today, but every day of the year. I can accept other’s difference, opinions, keep mine to myself as needed, and try my best to respect others. Love is positive.
As a public library, we send out good vibes to our youngest patrons, our babies. We have a great Baby/Toddler Lapsit at 10:30 a.m. Fridays. If hearing little ones laughing, and having fun with rhymes, songs, and books does not make your heart happy, well …
We have some great children’s books with the theme of “Be Kind” such as “Tomorrow I’ll Be Kind” by Jessica Hische, “Be Kind” by Pat Miller, “Pete the Cat’s Groovy Guide to Kindness: Tips from a Cool Cat on How to Be Kind” by Kim Dean and “We’re All Wonders” by R.J. Palacio.
I tell my grandkids when I drop them off at school to be kind and have a good day. I think there are some great opportunities to have some important discussions with kids and teens about kindness and accepting others. A favorite mid-age book and movie is “Wonder” also by R.J. Palacio.
We often here about bullying and there is a great resource (www.stopbullying.gov/about-us) that has information for parents and youth from various government agencies.
There are other great resources on bullying out there too. A teen nonfiction series is “Shutting Down Bullies at Home” by Jessica Shaw, “Shutting Down Cyberbullies,” “Shutting Down Verbal Bullying,” “Shutting Down Violent Bullies” and “Shutting Down Social Bullying” all by Pam Glaser.
We have many fiction stories too from picture to chapter books where you can read and discuss with your children how to be kind and positive to others.
There are many books on Hoopla and OverDrive from our website www.gilibrary.org too and I found this Hoopla audiobook called “What to Say When You Talk to Your Self” by Shad Helmstetter. It is about personal growth and how to be positive with healthy lifestyle changes.
Hoopla also has the eBook “The Power of Positive Thinking” by Norman Vincent Peale. OverDrive has Peale’s eBook, “Positive Living Day by Day.”
I asked my grandsons what books do you love that make you happy? The 4-year-old belted out “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss. The first grader (age 7) loves the Elephant and Piggie books by Mo Willems; the fourth grader (age 10) can’t wait to read the “Diary of Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney. The fifth grader (11) likes nonfiction books about wars and history. My 14-year-old granddaughter and her friend like some fantasy-sci-fi, and horror.
Books are a great way to have some fun conversation and also can discuss serious talks about life.
Speaking about positive vibes, we have a lot of love for our Library Board that meets monthly and works on making the library the best it can be! Board members tackle a lot such as strategic plans, library policies and so much more.
Our Library Foundation has supported the mission of the Grand Island Public Library since 1958. It supports programming and supplies, author and makerspace events, volunteers, book sales and more. The foundation welcomes monetary donations, gifts and bequests.
We can spread a little love in the world and a lot of kindness and positiveness. I love seeing people come in the library for information, computers, programming, to check out materials, to reach out to others with a smile and that human connection that we all need. Be Kind!
Celine Swan serves as director for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.