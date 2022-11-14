Boulder Flatts offers new Grand Island venue for weddings, meetings

A new venue for weddings and meetings is now open in Grand Island.

Boulder Flatts, at 4058 Enterprise Ave., was created by McKenzie Brown and her family, which owns the adjacent Holiday Express bus service.

The venue opened in October after three years of construction from the ground up.

Already, the site has been host to this year’s GRACE Gala event and several weddings.

It is a venue designed to accommodate all sorts of people and different experiences, Brown explained.

“Just being to different events, it’s been eye-opening. We’ve been to a ton of weddings and corporate events, but there’s always those things you wish you had at different places,” she said.

For example, at a wedding, she was trying to talk to a friend, but the DJ was playing loud music and they couldn’t hear each other, so, at Boulder Flatts, they created spaces away from the main floor that allow for comfortable conversation.

“We do have speakers upstairs, but we can shut them off, so the music won’t play up there, and we can shut them off in our lobby, as well, which is what we do a lot of the time,” she said. “We just wanted to have more than one space for people to hang out.”

The name for the site was chosen by her father, said Brown.

“This whole thing is my family’s project. It’s my dad, my mom, my two brothers and myself,” she said. “My dad came up with the name. He said, ‘Do you guys like the name Boulder Flatts?’ and we all said, yeah.”

To reflect that name, the entrance features a large engraved stone sign, and the landscaping is marked with smaller stones. It is also reflected inside with a general aesthetic of light grays and white with black and deep browns.

The open-floor main hall is roughly 8,000 square feet, which can comfortably seat 450 people and host more across the facility.

Over the floor are 24 starburst chandeliers.

“We got those in and they had 16 bulbs in each chandelier and that was way too bright, so we took out 13 bulbs from every chandelier,” said Brown. “There’s only three in every chandelier now.”

For weddings, there are spacious rooms for the bride and groom to prepare.

The facility offers up to 70 round tables and 60 rectangular tables, and also some serpentine tables, and a choice of black or white linens.

The site also boasts a high-quality sound and light system, with digital video projection and descending screens for corporate presentations, and HDMI hookup.

The lights are also customizable for weddings, with a spotlight for the newlyweds’ dance or the event’s head table.

Cooking is not done on site, but a kitchen space does offer refrigeration and freezers, prep and service area, coffee maker, microwave and 10-tray warmer.

There is also an upstairs lounge space, with flatscreen digital televisions.

The backyard space, roughly 20,000 square feet, features a running fountain and a gazebo. That space is in the process of being fenced in.

There are three areas for serving drinks, noted Brown, and the site’s liquor license allows for people to go into the backyard space.

“They can go anywhere in our building with alcohol, they can go out back here with alcohol, because it will be fenced in and it will be monitored by our security guards that we have,” she said. “The only place they can’t take it is out into our side parking lots or out of our front doors.”

Boulder Flatts also offers two free shuttles to Grand Island hotels, which allows not only for convenience but greater safety, as well.

Already, they are off to a successful start.

“We’ve been giving a lot of tours, and we have people booking into 2023 and then 2024, which was a surprise, and we’re even getting some calls about 2025,” said Brown. “We have some people who want to plan ahead. That’s fun.”

A Friday or Saturday booking is $4,500, plus a security fee, and Monday through Thursday is $2,500.

For more information, call 308-379-8223 or visit www.facebook.com/boulderflatts.