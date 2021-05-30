Boy Scout Council honors volunteers

The Overland Trails Council hosted its annual Eagle Scout and Volunteer Recognition Dinner May 23 in Grand Island.

Wade Osburn of Cairo and Jon Rosenlund of Grand Island received Silver Beaver Awards, the highest national award a local council can give to its volunteers.

Osburn is a history teacher at Ravenna Public Schools. He is currently a committee member for Troop 103 chartered to Pathway Bank in Cairo. Rosenlund is the emergency management director for the city of Grand Island and Hall County. He is currently registered as an assistant scoutmaster with Troop 114 G chartered to the First Faith United Methodist Church.

Wendy McCarty and Dennis McCarty of Grand Island were among the volunteers recognized for their efforts to raise Friends of Scouting donations. The Winthrop Rockefeller Award, which goes to individuals who have been key contributors financially to Scouting over the years, went to Dr. Leon Books of Broken Bow.

Among those receiving the District Award of Merit, which is the highest award a Scout District can give to its volunteers was Jason Lentz of St. Paul for the Five Rivers District.

Phil Whiteley of Grand Island received the Dale Young service award for outstanding service to Camp Augustine.