Boy Scout pancake feed fundraiser Monday in Grand Island

Boy Scout Troop 119 will host its annual pancake feed from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church, 2103 W. Anna, in Grand Island.
The menu includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice.
The cost for the all-you-can-eat event is $5, with children ages 5 and younger eating for free. Tickets will be available from troop members or at the door.
Proceeds will remain with Troop 119 to fund troop activities.
