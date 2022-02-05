 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy Scout pancake feed fundraiser Monday in Grand Island
Boy Scout Troop 119 will host its annual pancake feed from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church, 2103 W. Anna, in Grand Island.

The menu includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice.

The cost for the all-you-can-eat event is $5, with children ages 5 and younger eating for free. Tickets will be available from troop members or at the door.

Proceeds will remain with Troop 119 to fund troop activities.

