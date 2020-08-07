Boy Scout Troops 114B and 114G have scheduled their annual car wash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Valentino’s parking lot, 2245 N. Webb Road.
This is a sponsored car wash. Many local businesses have pledged as much as $1 per car washed during the event. If the troop washes 50 cars during the four hours, the businesses will donate $50 or whatever they pledged per car. Donations will also be accepted.
The Scout troops are raising money to fund awards, trips and new camping equipment. They will be traveling in September to Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse for the Black Hills Council Fall Pilgrimage and will be hiking to Mount Rushmore.
