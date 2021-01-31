Boys Town expanding central Nebraska services

Starling would like to see the stigma around mental health reduced.

During the pandemic, “mental health has been a really big issue for many, many people,” she said. “Our referrals have gone through the roof.”

“Mental health has always been a big issue,” Starling said. But the isolation experienced by kids and adults during the pandemic has “really compounded the mental health crisis.”

Many adults have experienced job loss, leading to financial problems. Kids have struggled with isolation — not being in school and being unable to see their friends.

“Many kids and families went from managing their mental health pretty well to being in crisis,” Starling said. Often, those problems led to hospitalization.

Unfortunately, sometimes people have had “to wait to see us,” Starling said.

Increasing staffing

But the waiting period will decrease dramatically in March because two new providers will come aboard. The number will increase to seven by August.

When Starling came from Colorado to join Boys Town in November 2018, she was the only provider at the clinic.