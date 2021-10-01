BPO Does fundraiser set for Oct. 27

The BPO Does 147 will host a fundraiser from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust.
The event includes a soup supper in addition to a pre-owned purse silent auction.
The menu includes chili, chicken noodle and ham and bean soups. Containers will be provided for those who wish to have carryout.
Freewill donations will be accepted, with proceeds being used for the club’s charities.
For additional information, contact Jean Chestnut at 308-384-3723.
