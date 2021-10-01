 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BPO Does fundraiser set for Oct. 27
0 comments

BPO Does fundraiser set for Oct. 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The BPO Does 147 will host a fundraiser from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust.

The event includes a soup supper in addition to a pre-owned purse silent auction.

The menu includes chili, chicken noodle and ham and bean soups. Containers will be provided for those who wish to have carryout.

Freewill donations will be accepted, with proceeds being used for the club’s charities.

For additional information, contact Jean Chestnut at 308-384-3723.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Australia’s borders to reopen in November after 18-month closure

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts