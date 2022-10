BPO Does, Drove No. 147 will host a formal-wear style show Saturday, Oct. 15.

The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to noon at Elks Lodge No. 604, 631 S. Locust. Downtown Grand Island’s newly formed business Olive & Grace Bridal will provide the fashions.

The cost is $10 per person with proceeds being used for the club’s charities. A light lunch will be included.

To help the group determine the amount of supplies, reservations are requested by Friday, Oct. 7, by calling 308-382-8014.