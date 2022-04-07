Brantley Gilbert to perform at Nebraska State Fair

Brantley Gilbert will perform at the Nebraska State Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, as part of the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Sports Field. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The Georgia native has recorded seven No. 1 songs, including “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” CMA Awards Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” RIAA 5x Platinum-certified “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen” and collaboration with Lindsay Ell “What Happens In A Small Town.”

Gilbert’s record “Just As I Am” won the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album. He has been praised by the New York Times, NPR and American Songwriter, among others.

In June 2021, Gilbert released the single “The Worst Country Song of All Time”, featuring Hardy and Toby Keith, and followed it up with the single “Gone But Not Forgotten” in September 2021. In March 2022, Gilbert and Jason Aldean released the single “Rolex on a Redneck”. Along with being a country rock singer, he is also a songwriter and record producer.

Gilbert has written songs that Colt Ford and Jason Aldean have recorded. According to Wikipedia, the songs “Dirt Road Anthem” (co-written and originally recorded by him and Colt Ford) and “My Kinda Party” were released on Aldean’s 2010 album My Kinda Party. “My Kinda Party” was originally recorded by Gilbert on Modern Day Prodigal Son, while “Dirt Road Anthem” was on Halfway to Heaven.

Aldean has also covered Gilbert’s “The Best of Me”, available on the iTunes release of his 2009 album Wide Open. Gilbert has also co-written the tracks “The Same Way” on an Aldean album and “Small Town Small” on his album Macon, Georgia.

For additional information, visit BrantleyGilbert.com or follow him on Instagram and Twitter @BrantleyGilbert and on Facebook @BrantleyGilbertMusic.

Concert tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at statefair.org and will include gate admission. Tickets will cost $46 for general admission and $66 for the pit.

With a theme of “Nothing More Nebraskan,” the 2022 Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 26-Sept. 5 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

For more information, visit statefair.org.

