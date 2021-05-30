Breaking Ground: After 110 years, Pathway Bank continues to grow with Grand Island expansion

He said the bank’s ATM will be available and customers may also take advantage of digital banking services.

Pathway opened its Grand Island branch in September 2007. Insurance services were added under the same roof in 2012 and home mortgage was added in 2016.

Wiemers said Pathway Bank was founded in 1910 as the State Bank of Cairo. Since its founding, it has been a local, community-focused bank.

“We have always had a special connection to, and focus on agricultural within the communities we serve; this includes strong support for our local Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters,” he said.

Wiemers said Pathway is “committed to our agricultural roots and we will continue the strong commitment and focus in this area.”

“We are also looking to grow and expand our commercial business footprint in the Grand Island market,” he added. “Our focus is currently on organic growth within our market areas driven by our great team of employees at Pathway.”

On the lending side, Pathway Bank provides a full range of agricultural loans, including farmland, operating lines, equipment and livestock financing; secondary market and in-house home mortgages due to their “newly added expertise,” Wiemers said.