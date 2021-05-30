Breaking Ground: After 110 years, Pathway Bank continues to grow with Grand Island expansion

On Friday, Pathway Bank hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its $1.79 million expansion at 3333 W. State St. in Grand Island.
Pathway Bank, headquartered in Cairo, has been working hard to grow its Grand Island location, said bank President Kenneth Wiemers.
“We have added several new, top-notch individuals to our already strong Grand Island team so we needed to add to our facility in order to house everyone under the same roof,” Wiemers said.
He said the expansion will also mean expanded offerings in commercial lending, including commercial and residential rental real estate and health care facilities financing, plus commercial insurance coverage.
“We hope to have construction fully complete on or before year-end 2021,” Wiemers said.
Hackel Construction Inc. of Ord is the general contractor for the project. Engineering International of McCook is the project’s architect.
He said the Grand Island facility will remain open for customer service throughout the construction process.
“There will be periods where the drive-thru will be closed with only lobby access and then vice versa,” Wiemers said. “We will keep customers apprised of availability throughout the process with regular updates on Facebook and various other communications.”
He said the bank’s ATM will be available and customers may also take advantage of digital banking services.
Pathway opened its Grand Island branch in September 2007. Insurance services were added under the same roof in 2012 and home mortgage was added in 2016.
Wiemers said Pathway Bank was founded in 1910 as the State Bank of Cairo. Since its founding, it has been a local, community-focused bank.
“We have always had a special connection to, and focus on agricultural within the communities we serve; this includes strong support for our local Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters,” he said.
Wiemers said Pathway is “committed to our agricultural roots and we will continue the strong commitment and focus in this area.”
“We are also looking to grow and expand our commercial business footprint in the Grand Island market,” he added. “Our focus is currently on organic growth within our market areas driven by our great team of employees at Pathway.”
On the lending side, Pathway Bank provides a full range of agricultural loans, including farmland, operating lines, equipment and livestock financing; secondary market and in-house home mortgages due to their “newly added expertise,” Wiemers said.
Pathway Bank also finances residential rental properties and health care facilities on the commercial side.
It provides a full array of insurance, including property and casualty coverages for homeowners; personal property, including vehicles; farm property; and, commercial property, along with providing medical, disability and life insurance policies and coverage.
In addition to traditional deposit products, Wiemers said the bank offers state-of-the-art digital banking services that include mobile banking with mobile check deposit, person-to-person payments, recurring bill payments and enhanced security features such as real-time account alerts and mobile shutoff for lost debit/ATM cards.
In addition to Pathway Bank locations in Cairo and Grand Island, the bank has physical branches in Ord and Burwell.
“However, with our convenient digital banking services, we move with our customers wherever their life travels take them,” Wiemers said.
With more than 110 years in the banking business, he said, they have remained strong and continue to grow.
“We offer exceptional customer service, build lasting relationships, treat employees well and everything else will take care of itself,” Wiemers said.
For more information, visit www.pathwaybank.com.