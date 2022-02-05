 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bribery attempt reported at Grand Island state probation office
Bribery attempt reported at Grand Island state probation office

A 21-year-old man on probation allegedly offered money to a District 9 Probation drug technician to ignore a failed urine test, according to the Grand Island Police Department.

The man offered the bribe in exchange for not reporting the failed test to a probation officer. The alleged bribery attempt was made Jan. 18.

The suspect was charged with bribery, which is a Class IV felony. No other information was available.

