Bribery attempt reported at Grand Island state probation office

A 21-year-old man on probation allegedly offered money to a District 9 Probation drug technician to ignore a failed urine test, according to the Grand Island Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man offered the bribe in exchange for not reporting the failed test to a probation officer. The alleged bribery attempt was made Jan. 18.

The suspect was charged with bribery, which is a Class IV felony. No other information was available.