Bridge on Alda Road popular place to view otters, wildlife

A bridge on Alda Road, two miles south of Interstate 80, is a popular place to see sandhill cranes and wildlife on the Platte River.

Bird enthusiasts and photographers frequently gather in the area, said Colleen Childers, who fits both categories.

In mid-January, Childers and other photographers had a good time taking photos of three river otters. The mammals were in a pond on the north side of the bridge, which is near Shoemaker Island Road.

The otters have since moved on, but it was fun watching them have breakfast each morning, Childers said. Some of the fish they consumed were quite large.

It was a good time to observe because ice covered a portion of the pond, Childers said. The otters would hop up on the ice to eat the fish.

“You should have seen some of the fish they pulled out of that little pond,” she said.

They would spent time sunning and playing, she said.

Many people gather in the area to watch sandhill cranes during migration season, said Childers, who teaches business and photography at Grand Island Central Catholic.