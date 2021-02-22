Bridges along Interstate 80 near Grand Island getting $1 million in safety upgrades this summer

Bridges along Interstate 80 south of Grand Island are getting upgrades this summer.

The $1 million Nebraska Department of Transportation project will use federal funds that are earmarked for safety improvements.

“It’s going to be installing a high friction surface course on the whole segment of roadway in the area of these bridges,” said Eric Klein, District 4 NDOT construction engineer.

The project will involve 11 bridges along I-80.

To the west of the mile marker 312 interchange, south of Highway 281, are three sets of bridges.

There also is a set of bridges to both the east and west of the mile marker 314 interchange, south of Locust Street.

And the Locust westbound off-ramp also has a bridge.

“The intent is that in the winter specifically,” Klein said, “bridges tend to be colder than the roadway, because cold air can get underneath them and they can be cooled from above and below at the same time, so they tend to ice up earlier than the rest of the road.”

The improvements also will also help in wet weather.