Bright lights, big tree, big crowd; Railside kicks off Christmas season

“This kind of an activity does not just happen all on its own. It takes the hard work of many very special people,” he said.

He talked about the work of the BID and all the businesses in Railside.

“They have spent hours planning for this evening’s festivities, to make Railside the center of family-friendly entertainment,” Steele said. “It’s very symbolic that we’re here, in the heart of Grand Island, where people have been kicking off the holiday season for decades and decades.”

Steele thanked the businesses “for giving us this magnificent evening.”

The event marked the return of big crowds to the downtown Christmas celebration. Only eight people attended the tree lighting last year, when large gatherings were discouraged during the pandemic.

Anson noted that many city departments played a role in the holiday event.

Railside has some businesses that many people in the audience probably hadn’t seen, he said. “There’s all kinds of new ones.”

The holiday season is a “great opportunity for everyone to see some of the progress that we’ve been working on down here,” Anson said.