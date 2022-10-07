Broiler challenge gives young people a lesson

The broiler chickens produced for this year’s Aksarben Stock Show are bigger than usual, which is good news for people who could use a good meal.

On Thursday, a total of 119 frozen broiler chickens were delivered to two nonprofit organizations, the Salvation Army and Hope Harbor. The birds were raised as part of the annual broiler challenge at the Aksarben Stock Show, which ran Sept. 22-25 at Fonner Park.

The young people started raising the birds around Aug. 8. The birds are shipped to post offices within 24 hours of hatching. The chickens were raised by 119 exhibitors from four states.

The birds had a higher average weight this year than past years. One reason for that is that the exhibitors were more experienced.

“The experienced kids end up with bigger birds,” said Larry Rauert, who runs the broiler challenge along with his wife, Donna.

The kids who take part in the broiler challenge receive a fair market price for their birds. But they also get something else.

One parent told Rauert the project sends a message that you can’t buy.

The broiler chickens the kids raise will help feed someone who’s homeless, or in dire straights.

“That’s an incredible lesson,” Rauert said.

Rauert believes the 119 chickens will translate into almost 2,100 meals. The birds are bigger, and the chefs know how to stretch them, he said.

Over the last five years, the broiler chicken challenge has produced about 7,000 meals, Rauert said.

Lt. Wayne Benedict of the Salvation Army helped unload the chickens.

“We are going to feed as many people that need to be fed in the Grand Island area. We turn nobody away. Anybody that comes in and is just hungry, we do our best to feed them,” Benedict said.

The chickens received Thursday will probably be used within three to four weeks. The Salvation Army has chickens donated from local businesses that need to be used first.

“We do our best to use what we have on hand,” Benedict said. “We appreciate everybody’s help and support, and we’re going to continue to serve the best we can.”

The young contestants might receive 50 birds in early August, but they bring either three or six chickens to the Aksarben Stock Show.

“This is the absolute cream of the crop,” Rauert said.

Three broiler champions are selected at the stock show.

The grand champion received $1,750, the reserve champion $1,250 and the third-place entrant $1,000.

Half of that award comes in cash, the rest in scholarships.

Twenty-eight sponsors contribute the money that goes to the youngsters. The three biggest sponsors were Levander Auto, Ken’s Appliance and Summit Carbon Solutions.

In addition to Nebraska, the broiler exhibitors came from Iowa, Colorado and Missouri.

Participation was lower in this year’s broiler challenge, partly because of Avian influenza.

Even though the numbers were down, “the quality was just way above last year’s,” Rauert said.

This year’s stock show drew 1,305 exhibitors from 14 states, said Kelsey Loseke, who is Aksarben Stock Show manager.

The exhibitors brought beef, swine, sheep and goats to the stock show, in addition to the broilers.

Fonner Park has hosted the Aksarben Stock Show since 2018. The event has included a broiler challenge every year except for 2020, when COVID-19 curtailed the size of the show.