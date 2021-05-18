Broken Bow cowgirls run successful braiding business

BROKEN BOW — Two Nebraska cowgirls from Broken Bow, who happen to be sisters, are running their own business.

Emma and Gracie Pearson, who are 16 and 13, are entrepreneurs and owners of Mighty Maverick Merchandise, a business that has been in existence for more than a year.

The girls started their business, which consists of braiding horse halters, headstalls, hobbles, reins, dog leashes and other custom-order items, in January 2020.

It was a business built out of necessity.

Becky Pearson, the girls’ mother, told her girls she didn’t need to keep transferring money into their account when their debit cards “didn’t work.”

“I said, ‘You need to figure out how to make this money stretch a little further, or make more money,’” she said.

So after tossing some ideas around, the girls came up with the braiding project.

It’s a natural fit for them, as they both compete in rodeo — Emma in the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association and Gracie in the Nebraska Junior High School Rodeo Association.

They know what their customers want because they use those same items.