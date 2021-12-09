Broken Bow girl grows colossal cabbage, best in the state

Aubrey’s growing experience was limited.

She planted tomatoes, but “they didn’t turn red,” she said.

Aubrey said she was surprised she won.

She is now in the fourth grade at North Park Elementary School. Her teacher last year was Katrina Shaw.

What did the Baltz family do with the big cabbage?

“I like it on the grill with a little bit of salt and pepper.” They cut it up into chunks “and eat it like cabbage steaks,” David said.

“My wife and I are about the only two that like cabbage,” he said. Their four kids don’t really like it unless it’s in cole slaw.

The Baltzes also froze some of the cabbage and made homemade Runzas.

Nearly 200,000 third graders in 48 states took part in the program this year. The goal is to inspire in children a love of gardening.

“Winners were selected by Bonnie in collaboration with state departments of agriculture based on the student’s enthusiasm to participate and learn in addition to the size and overall appearance of their cabbage,” Bonnie Plants says in a news release.