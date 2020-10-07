Broken Bow man sentenced to 30 months in prison for wildlife violations

Jacob Hueftle, 30, of Broken Bow was sentenced and fined, and owners of Hidden Hills Outfitters LLC were fined on Monday in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and the Migratory Bird Act.

The Lacey Act prohibits the trafficking in interstate commerce of wildlife, fish or indigenous plants taken in violation of a law or regulation. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act prohibits, among other things, the shooting and killing of hawks, falcons and other migratory birds.

Hueftle and Hidden Hills Outfitters each admitted to one felony conspiracy count involving the illegal transport, purchase and sale of wildlife in interstate commerce. Hueftle was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Hueftle will begin a three-year term of supervised release. He will not be permitted to hunt, trap, guide, outfit or otherwise engage in any activities associated with the hunting, trapping, guiding or outfitting business for 15 years.