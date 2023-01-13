Brown: Christmas takes its time leaving at my place

I fully intended to put up all my Christmas decorations this year. I even brought my two plastic tubs of decorations into the house from my studio, but because of a combination of things, I didn’t do anything other than install some white lights on a barbed wire fence and outline a barn in colored lights.

Whoopee. Christmas still came and went. The new year arrived without my help, and now, here we are staring the second week of January in the face.

My Christmas lights still remain in place and automatically turn on shortly after sunset each night. They need no help from me to make my place look cheerful.

I used to judge those who left their Christmas decorations up after the holidays. Perhaps the time has arrived for others to judge me for not putting up much of a fight this year when it came to acknowledging the holidays with decorations.

As a nod to the waning light of winter, I bought four battery-operated candles for the windows of my house that face my dirt driveway. Since I’m the only house in the area and no one comes very far up the dirt road, no one sees the candles — except me. I put up the candles there for my own enjoyment. I wanted to see a welcoming sight as I came home on these cold winter nights after attending concerts of Christmas music.

It worked. The lights greeted me — the candles and the other lights along the fence — whenever I came home in the dark.

My children said I should put up a porch light so they can see the steps when they come to my house in the evening. We usually gather on Sunday nights for dinner, a game of chess and a roundup of their weekly events. We tell stories, laugh a lot and make plans for the future on those evenings. And when we finish with our meal and our conversation, I usually step out onto the porch to say goodbye as they feel their way along, looking for their car in the darkness.

I decided not to put up a porch light because I light the darkness on these winter nights.

I could easily move the lights from the barbed wire fence to the front porch, leave them up all year long and call it good. Instead, I plan to take down the Christmas lights as soon as the snow disappears, the weather warms a little and the batteries finally poop out on my electric candles. Since I didn’t put up any decorations inside, I’m already ahead of the game in that department.

I’ve been asking friends about their Christmas Day experiences this year, and most of them have talked about spending a quiet winter day doing small things in a satisfying way. I did the same. Several days after Dec. 25, I hosted a family meal, and we exchanged small gifts.

In a few days, the batteries in my candles will finally give out, and that will signal the end of the Christmas season for me. Each morning when I look toward the east, I see the sun rising slightly earlier than the day before.

That’s a comforting sight, a sight that reminds me that in a few months I can sleep with the windows open and the warm air of summer all around me.

Can’t wait.