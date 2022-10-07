Brown column: Coming to terms with my inner critic

Lately I’ve been reading about how other writers deal with their inner critic. I’m sure you know what I’m talking about. It’s that little voice in your head that says, “Who are you kidding? This is junk, man. Nobody wants to read your column. Throw in the towel, loser.”

Recognize that voice?

I think we all have self doubts. Each time I sit at the keyboard and let my fingers drift toward home row, that little voice kicks in with something as subtle as “Here we go again. More pablum.”

Clinical psychologist Lakeasha Sullivan writes about the importance of that little voice, “The inner critic uses social comparisons to determine if you need to do more to be socially accepted.” Perhaps I should heed that advice. Perhaps.

Lakeasha suggests one way to tame that pesky inner voice — give it a name and create a fictional backstory for it. You can then become friends with your inner critic or at least sign up your inner critic for some gym memberships and see how he/she likes that.

Here is what happens in my head when I sit down to write my column:

ME: I need to write my column today.

INNER CRITIC: Again? Didn’t you write one last week that nobody read?

ME: You know what? I’m not going to take any more of your criticism. If you can’t say something nice …

INNER CRITIC: Don’t write anything at all. That’s my advice for you, at least until you can find a real job.

ME: Actually, I’ve decided to write about my Inner Critic. Experts suggest naming it and writing about its history. I’m giving you the name “Rick.”

INNER CRITIC: Rick? Oh, brother! That’s your name, Doofus. You want everybody to be confused about the little voice in your head? Besides, I think I need a more valiant name, something like Thor or Zeus.

ME: Rick it is.

INNER CRITIC: That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. Nobody wants to read about … wait. You’re writing about me? Little ol’ me?

ME: I’m writing about how you often feel insignificant and overlooked because of things that happened in the past. I’m writing about how you try to make up for the pain and humiliation by striking out with veiled humor.

INNER CRITIC: Well …

ME: Remember those first days of kindergarten when I tried to sing and everybody laughed at me, even my teacher?

INNER CRITIC: You bet.

ME: How about my first marriage?

INNER CRITIC: Are you sure you want to go there, Rick?

ME: How my then-wife said, “Don’t take it personally,” as she packed her belongings, and I said ...

INNER CRITIC: “How do you want me to take it? Professionally?”

ME: And all those failed romantic relationships through the years?

INNER CRITIC: Well, you tried.

ME: Of course I tried, Rick. I did everything I could to make them work. And remember that co-worker I liked? The one I spent so much time talking with after my shift. I really enjoyed talking with her until I mentioned that I’d like to get married again someday and she said ...

INNER CRITIC: “Who would ever marry you?”

ME: That’s right.

INNER CRITIC: But she said she was kidding. And besides, maybe it’s true. You’re so weird. Who would want to marry you?

ME: I like me, and that’s all that matters. I wake up each day and try to be a little better than yesterday, Rick. I make mistakes. I step on toes. I often regret that I didn’t go the extra mile or use a kinder word, but each day I look forward to tomorrow so I can try to do a better job of making my way through this life.

INNER CRITIC: That really makes sense. You know, Rick, I’m sorry I was rude to you over the years. I hope you’ll forgive me. By the way, do you happen to have a book of your essays? I’d really like to reread them before I go to sleep at night.

ME: No, I don’t have a book, but you’re too kind.

INNER CRITIC: To be honest, I was looking forward to reading more about me.

ME: Ah, of course. I guess you’re just like me.