Brown column: How to flatter a local author

In Ivan Doig’s final novel, he tells the story of Donal, a boy traveling from Montana to stay with relatives in Wisconsin. Set in the 1950s, Donal travels with his autograph book and collects signatures from random people along the way. Those random people and their autographs play a central part in this novel by the well-known Montana author, published the same year he died in 2015.

I recalled this novel after having lunch with my friend, Peter. We meet every six weeks or so to laugh, tell stories and make uninformed observations about the world and the changing of the seasons.

This week he surprised me by passing a copy of my latest column across the table and asking for my autograph. He wanted to know if anyone had ever asked for my autograph before. I had to think for a minute about his question.

I quickly remembered a children’s book I wrote in the 1980s when I worked at a summer camp in North Carolina. On closing day, children could purchase a copy of the book at the camp store — with the approval of their parents — and then wander over to a card table where I sat with a pen at the ready.

I learned to say things like, “And how do YOU spell your name?” to avoid having to cross out mistakes. It looks more than a little tacky to scribble over the misspelling of a child’s name in a book he or she just purchased.

More importantly, I learned to focus on one person at a time. It can feel like a huge risk for a child to approach an adult and ask for something as simple as an autograph.

One nervous child blurted out, “I remember you from next year.” Of course the child meant “last year,” but I understood the feeling and the excitement to see someone you know and to ask for a personal connection, an autograph, to serve as a reminder.

In thinking back to our lunch, I’m not sure if Peter wanted my autograph as a reminder of our lunch — or whether he secretly placed a credit card charge slip under the newsprint in hopes that I just might sign for the purchase of a Batman auto license plate frame for his car or something equivalent.

Regardless of his motives, I understand the desire to ask for an autograph. I do the same when I attend concerts or performances. I know my motive. I want to make a personal connection with a performer. I want to have a small sliver of evidence of the time we spent together.

Several years ago, just for giggles, I checked on eBay to see if any copies of my book were floating around. Because the book is out of print, private sellers jacked up the price because they really had nothing to lose. My book, that originally sold for about $6 from the publisher, now had an asking price of $250.

In large print the blurb stated, “autographed by the author.” I wanted to know which child asked for my autograph many years ago — and now hopes to cash in on my immense popularity. I immediately emailed the buyer and shamed him into lowering the price to $10.

The only way that book could be worth $250 is if somebody accidentally left a couple hundred-dollar bills between the pages with a $50 bill pasted on the back cover.

Years ago, a signature carried great meaning. These days even credit card companies ignore your autograph. As a test, I often just make several lines on the touchpad at the checkout counter. No clerk has ever grabbed the microphone and yelled over the intercom, “Manager to the front! I have someone here with a fake signature!”

The highest compliment a child ever paid to me happened when a young girl handed me a Harry Potter book and asked me to sign it. I asked if she wanted me to sign J.K. Rowling’s name and she said, “No, I want a real writer to sign this book.” I was more than happy to sign it.