Brown column: Pershing Auditorium mural removal and restoration

I remember purchasing a $5 ticket for a Grateful Dead concert at the Pershing Auditorium in Lincoln 50 years ago, in 1972. I’m sure I hitchhiked to Lincoln from Crete, where I attended Doane College, for a night of music and fun with a bunch of long-haired individuals.

I also remember looking up at the mural that adorned the side of the auditorium and thinking, “That is the ugliest piece of junk I’ve ever seen.”

Over the years I’ve seen much worse artwork and I’ve even created some of my own low quality stuff that I would like to disown at my earliest convenience.

That said, I wanted to write about the removal and the repurposing of the mural that I walked under so many years ago, now that the Pershing Auditorium is in the process of demolition. I wanted to rant about the waste of time and money to save something that looked like it belonged on the bottom of a swimming pool, a mural comprised of 763,000 one-inch-square tiles designed by Nebraska artists Leonard Thiessen and Bill J. Hammond that stretched 140 feet.

And then I called Liz Shea-McCoy, chair of the preservation committee for the mural. Big mistake.

When I told her of my intent to write about this ridiculous effort, she immediately launched into a soft-sell campaign and ended with, “What can I do to change your mind?” She talked about creating a place where the mural would be a highlight of a park, a place where people could view the mural instead of staring at their phones. She talked about the power of public art to decorate a place and highlight certain aspects of a building. In this case she pointed out how the mural showed the variety of events hosted at Pershing Auditorium — and also areas of the state.

I decided not to complain about the simple fact that the mural neglected to feature Jerry Garcia, the inspirational bushy-haired leader of the Grateful Dead, even though he was only 10 years old when the mural was constructed. Details, details.

Liz listened patiently to my complaints. I asked about the expense of taking down the mural ($1 million) and refurbishing it (another $1 million) and installing it in a new home (another $1 million). She countered by talking about the history of the mural and how so many people walked under it without paying much attention to it.

She explained that the first million all came from private sources, from people who cared about public art in Nebraska, from people who know the value of history when they see it. The committee is still accepting donations to fund the rest of the project.

I decided to just listen and stop complaining.

Liz talked about the joy of dissecting art, of looking at it and enjoying it in so many different ways. She acknowledged the role of art in our society — to get people thinking and talking about ideas and experiences. The mural that stood for almost seven decades accomplished that goal and now will continue to inspire Nebraskans in a new home.

I reminded Liz that I didn’t care for the colors of the tiles.

Ever so kindly, she listened and then gave me about 20 more valid reasons for saving the mural. She also reminded me that the Museum of Nebraska Art includes individual pieces of art in its permanent collection from both of the artists who designed the mural.

I still hate the artwork. I still think it belongs on the floor of a parking garage, but I had to admit that Liz countered each of my petty arguments with the type of gentle logic and thinking that will help to save an important piece of public art in Nebraska.

For that, I will admit defeat and donate $25 to the campaign to save the mural. For readers interested in donating, just to spite me, visit the Nebraska State Historic Society Foundation’s web page at NSHSF.org for details on how to give. For the ultimate insult, feel free to donate under my name.