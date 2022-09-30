Brown column: Remembering Lenore

Lenore Kempfer had about one speed when it came to navigating life — a slow mosey. I met her about 40 years ago at a summer camp in western North Carolina where I ended up working for about 35 years.

I use the word “working” rather loosely since we all lived as a community and I had the extreme good fortune to find a place with wonderful meals, indoor plumbing and a willing audience for my novice storytelling skills.

We all had a role at the summer camp. Part of my job included getting a group of 7-year-olds to breakfast on time each morning, checking beds for wet sheets, modeling appropriate behavior during rest hour, leading a session of crafts in the afternoon and playing Games on the Green during the hour proceeding dinner and before the evening’s campfire program. Lenore’s role as self-appointed Flower Inspector and Cloud Counter meant that she usually had a small but devoted following of children who wanted to do something quiet after dinner.

She would pass out small notebooks and they would spend the time writing creatively about nature or their thoughts.

Lenore frequently asked other staff members to place a yellow ribbon near a place of beauty, to call attention to a bridge crossing Carson’s Creek or near the mill race that powered the working mill wheel where campers could grind shell corn into corn meal.

She wanted us to slow down and see the beauty around us.

Meeting Lenore on the path usually meant an extended conversation. She spoke with a slow drawl that often turned a simple greeting into a time-consuming, but pleasant, exchange about the weather, the seasons or perhaps the state of the butterflies on that particular afternoon.

Once during a busy camp season, Lenore handed me a yellow ribbon and asked me to “find a place of God’s beauty somewhere on the path.”

I had a long list of tasks to accomplish on that afternoon so I stuffed the ribbon in my pocket and assured her I would get right on it at my first opportunity.

A day went by, then another and finally several days evaporated. Next time our paths crossed, Lenore stopped me under the shade of a locust tree and asked about the ribbon. Forgotten in my pocket, I assured her that I would find a place real soon.

To be honest, I lost track of the number of times Lenore asked me about the ribbon until I woke early at about 5 a.m. one morning and decided this would be the day.

Other staff members had already hit the low hanging fruit. The Fireplace in The Lodge — already taken. The Bell near The Dining Room — ribboned long ago. The Forget-Me-Not Bridge near The Green — also taken weeks ago.

I took a spool of fishing line, something I regularly used in my legendary magic shows, and tied it to a nail near one of the second floor widows of the Upper Dwellings.

I tossed it to the ground, which broke a piece of the spool, and went downstairs to retrieve the line. I walked about 200 yards to the top of The Green where I tied the other end to a branch which raised the fishing line far above the grass of The Green. I must also mention that before I raised the fishing line, I tied the ribbon to the middle of the monofilament.

Next time I saw Lenore, of course she asked about the ribbon. I gestured to a tiny yellow slice of color dangling in the sky about 50 feet above the ground and said, “I hope people will notice how beautiful the sky is.” As far as Lenore was concerned, I had just composed the Brandenburg Concerto.

I wanted to share this story because Lenore died two weeks ago in western North Carolina at the age of 82, although she always seemed ageless. I wanted to honor her in some way. Our friends have been praising her gentle spirit, her creativity and her joy of life. For me, she pushed me in her gentle way to look beyond myself and my “supposed” busy schedule. Yesterday I found that spool of fishing line, the one with the chipped edge, the one that I’ve kept all these years.

A truly inspiring person like Lenore often displays great creativity, compassion and understanding — but what makes her such a valuable part of the community is when she allows others to exercise their creativity as well. She asked us all to slow down to match her “mosey-pace,” look around, appreciate the world and pass that appreciation on to the next person. Thank you, Lenore.