Brown column: Roger Welsch, alive with humor

During my spare moments for the last, oh, 40 years, I have spent a great deal of time thinking about the magical stuff that makes us laugh.

Stopping at a red light gives me just enough time to ponder the world’s problems and other weighty topics, such as this: What makes someone a humorist instead of a comedian?

I always considered a humorist as someone who provokes a slight, annoyed chuckle from an unwillingly captive audience, stuck at a company cocktail party. With pieces of black bean salsa stuck in his teeth.

Amusing but not really funny. Clever but not hilarious. Witty but lacking in substance. Using incomplete sentences.

In 2015, I received an advanced copy of a book by Roger Welsch, obviously in hopes that I would write an article about it. The promotional copy described Roger as a “humorist,” a term that I had come to recognize as a title for a teller of lame jokes and barely witty repartee.

I knew of Roger. I recognized his name. I think he found a place in the national spotlight during a period when I actively avoided television. So when he declined a phone interview because of his hearing problems, I found myself agreeing to drive to Dannebrog to share a pizza — his treat — and listen to his stories.

I could think of about a hundred other places I would rather be on that cold March night.

One of the first things I saw when I arrived at Dannebrog was a street sign that proclaimed “Roger Welsch Avenue.” How pompous, I recalled thinking, that he named a street after himself.

As an avid consumer of news, I’m sure you know where this essay is headed. Roger died a little more than a week ago, a day after I received a Facebook post from him notifying the world that he was “going on hospice” as if he intended to board a ship for a cruise to some Caribbean island.

Of course our meeting eight years ago went famously. He had me in stitches with his jokes and stories as I finished off more than my fair share of the pizza.

We sat in a little cafe, and everyone stopped by to greet him and pay their respects to the “humorist.” At one point I remember leaning in close to ask Roger the burning question always on my mind: “What’s the difference between a humorist and a comedian?”

If he answered my question, I don’t remember. I do remember a story he told me about Dick Cavett, Gibbon native, talk show host and television personality. It seems that during a return trip to Nebraska, Dick traveled to Dannebrog to visit his old friend, Roger. They had a bit too much to drink and after the bar/cafe closed for the night, they decided to walk to Roger’s house instead of driving.

After walking out of the bar, Dick heeded a “call of nature.” Considering the empty streets of the small town, Dick relieved himself against the side of the building, and the two stumbled off for Roger’s house.

The next day, they returned to the establishment for breakfast, and the waitress said to Dick, “You look familiar.” Used to such acclaim, the television personality beamed and said, “Well, you might know me because of my many interviews with hundreds of famous people over the years.”

“No, that’s not it. You’re the guy who took a leak last night on the wall of our bar,” the waitress said.

If nothing else stuck with me from my evening with Roger, that story highlighted the difference between a humorist and a comedian — a humorist shares a story and listens in return.

When I heard of his death, I remembered the kindness Roger showed in allowing me, neither a comedian nor a humorist, to share a couple of my own favorite jokes and stories with him. He listened and laughed even though I probably had a piece of pepperoni stuck in my teeth.

Driving back to Kearney on that cold March night, I reconsidered what makes us bubble over with glee at a story about a powerful and well-known man, Dick Cavett, who only gets recognized for answering a call of nature against the side of a building.

The headlines this week proclaimed, “Roger Welsch dead at 85.” Instead, the headlines should have said, “Roger Welsch, alive with humor all his life.”

Thanks for the pizza, Roger.