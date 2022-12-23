Brown: My mother sang alto

This year when I hear holiday music, I think of my mom leaving early for church on Christmas Eve to sing in the choir. It felt magical to me when she practiced her part on the family piano in the living room. My dad, a reluctant tenor, joined in but not with the joy and ease that my mom possessed.

In my teen years, I found myself impatient with the way my mom sang. She always sat with the altos even though she could have easily carried the higher notes, despite her decades of smoking that made her voice husky. I wanted my mom to shine with the sopranos, reach those glorious high notes and blast the melody throughout the church. Instead, she sang harmony, automatically, at almost every occasion.

When the congregation sang hymns in the pews with everyone in union, my mom found the notes that added depth to the songs – almost to the point where, if I listened to her, I would never know the correct melody.

This year the music of Christmas feels different. My mom died a year ago at the age of 98. For some reason, last week, an image came to me of mom getting ready for the Christmas Eve service. Back in a less cautious time, the evening service ended with candles throughout the sanctuary casting a golden glow over the room I knew so well. On Christmas Eve I usually sat with my grandparents and watched as my mom joined the choir in the procession to the choir loft of the United Church of Christ in Norfolk. Even though at the age of 10 I had already learned to stifle my emotions and deny my feelings, I always had a rush of pure excitement when my mom walked past me singing with the choir.

As a teenager I became a reluctant tenor. Over the years the magic of singing in a group faded for me. I gave up fussing with how my mom sang and just accepted the fact that she would always be an alto.

While rushing around this Christmas season, I heard a song that captured my attention. I can’t remember which Christmas carol rang the bell for me, but I suddenly realized that by finding the harmony in every song she sang, my mom found a way to strengthen the unity of the group. Her carefully chosen notes, blending in such a pleasing way, allowed the group to make a joyful noise.

My 16-year-old daughter told me about a podcast she wanted to hear. While washing dishes, my daughter decided that she would listen to it while driving to Norfolk to see grandma — and suddenly remembered that we had no reason to drive there anymore. My daughter found herself with tears dripping off her cheeks as she washed the dinner plates.

Last November I sat with mom during her final hours. I thought she had taught me all the lessons I needed to know — how to fold a fitted sheet, how to thank people for their kindness, how to fry an egg just the way I like it. This Christmas season I learned that singing alto can speak volumes — when I’m ready to listen.