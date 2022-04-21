Build Grand Island aims to create 1,361 new housing units over five years

More housing is needed in Grand Island.

Build Grand Island, an offshoot of the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp., plans to use rural workforce housing funds to help developers create nearly 1,400 new units over a five year period.

GIAEDC President Dave Taylor detailed Grand Island’s needs during a special GITV broadcast from City Hall Wednesday.

“Our goal for the next five years is to have 1,361 housing units built. That would be, on an annual basis, 272 new housing units,” said Taylor. “We’re falling short of that. Year over year, that number falls further behind.”

The need for new, affordable housing is great, said Mayor Roger Steele.

“Affordable and available housing is something all communities need, and Grand Island is no different,” he said Tuesday.

There are 20,865 housing units in Grand Island. Of those, 12,460 are owner-occupied and 8,405 are renter-occupied, according to a housing study completed by Lincoln-based Hanna-Keelan Associates in July 2019.

In Grand Island, 16.5% of housing units were built prior to 1939, and 34.8% prior to 1959.

Owner-occupied units have an adjusted vacancy rate of 3.5% and rentals have a rate of 2.4%, Taylor noted.

The “adjusted rate” takes into consideration homestays, vacation homes and “snowbirds” who leave for the season.

“For a city of Grand Island’s size, for us to be healthy in the housing market, we should have between a 5% to 7% vacancy rate,” Taylor said.

There are major opportunities for rehabilitation in Grand Island.

More than 1,000 housing units are listed as being in “badly worn or worn out” condition.

“These aren’t just cosmetic types of rehabs,” said Taylor. “It would be roofs, windows, siding types of investments.”

There are also 289 housing units should be considered for demolition.

This would create opportunities for new housing types where there’s already infrastructure in place, Taylor said.

To foster new housing, GIAEDC applied for rural workforce housing development funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

As part of a one-to-one cash match, GIAEDC raised $1 million, and was awarded $1 million by the state.

“We have $2 million we can put to work in Grand Island,” said Taylor.

To be eligible for the funds: an owner-occupied house must cost under $285,000; construction of new rental housing, under $215,000; and for rehab or repair, the cost cannot exceed 50% of the unit’s value.

Upper-story units for students in Grand Island’s Railside Improvement District are also eligible for the funds.

“We wanted to prioritize owner-occupied housing and student housing for our first round,” Taylor said.

Once the properties are developed and sold, the funds are returned to Build Grand Island.

“This fund will be continuously replenished and we’ll be able to put it back out to work in Grand Island continuously,” he said.

A survey was completed as part of the 2019 housing study.

From 760 participants, Taylor reported: 57% said they were looking to change their situation in the next five years; 29% rated the condition of their current residence as being “in need of moderate to substantial rehabilitation;” and 45% said they would consider moving away from Grand Island “if there was affordable housing available elsewhere.”

As a result of the study, GIAEDC formed a housing improvement partnership, with the intent, Taylor said, to “leverage rural workforce housing funds from the (Nebraska) Department of Economic Development to assist housing developers in revitalizing, rehabilitating and adding new housing stock in the city of Grand Island.”

“Our process in the beginning was to maintain our research and development and enforce the studies that were done with Hanna-Keelan, and they are done on a regular basis,” he said.

Key to these efforts is LB840, Taylor said.

The Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act is the primary incentive offered by GIAEDC and provides direct cash payments to local companies.

The funds can be used for three different paths: job creation, job training and infrastructure funds for that business.

Housing is now an eligible activity for the LB840 funds.

LB840 goes before voters for renewal this year, as it is set to expire in September 2023.

For more information about GIAEDC efforts and programs, visit www.grandisland.org.

