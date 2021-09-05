Build Grand Island: Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. promotes future area housing needs

The second round of program funding is underway. Berlie said GIAEDC didn’t participate in the program’s first round. But now “we could see a significant housing shortage coming on the horizon based on population trends and the growth here.”

“Grand Island is still developing residential units, just maybe not at the pace our population demands it,” she said. “So these funds are meant to kind of spur that development,

In July, there were 109 new housing unit listings in Grand Island. The median price of units sold was $192,250, with the average sold price at $215,360.

And those houses that were listed also sold fast as the average number of days on market was 14. The total home sales sold dollar volume was $17.659 million.

Berlie said entering into the housing program “expands the scope for the GIAEDC.”

“Typically, we work to recruit new businesses to the area and helping existing businesses expand,” she said. “But we saw a problem in the lack of attainable housing for our workers and our residents. We wanted to help fill that gap that is out there.”

Tackling Grand Island’s housing needs is an immediate problem.