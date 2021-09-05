Build Grand Island: Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. promotes future area housing needs

New U.S. Census data show Grand Island’s population growing, with the community now nearly 54,000 strong.
That growth is expected to continue through the decade as new businesses look to Grand Island to locate and existing businesses expand, such as the new FedEx Ground distribution center and Hornady Manufacturing.
With new and expanding local businesses, there will come the need to expand community housing. The Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. has announced a new housing program, Build Grand Island, said Mary Berlie, GIAEDC executive vice president.
Build Grand Island leverages $1 million received through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Rural Workforce Housing Funds program. Those funds are designed to stimulate and spur residential development in rural communities.”
Berlie said GIAEDC has provided a one-to-one match of the award funds, for a total of $2 million available in the new revolving loan fund program. She said the funds will be used to assist housing developers to revitalize, rehabilitate and add to the housing stock in the Grand Island area.
GIAEDC President Dave Taylor said the organization will remain focused on its core mission of recruiting and retaining primary, wealth-producing businesses to the Grand Island area.
“While we stay true to that mission, we know we must broaden our scope of work to meet community needs,” Taylor said. “This expanded scope includes providing resources to our developers to provide safe and attainable housing for all of our valued labor force and their families.”
And the need for new housing, both apartments and homes, is not something several years down the line, but now.
In a recent housing study sponsored by GIAEDC, when considering current business expansion and existing labor needs in the community, the housing study projected a Grand Island population of 55,596 people by 2024.
If realized, Grand Island’s population will have grown from 42,940 in 2000 to about 56,000 in less than a quarter of a century. That population growth will also extend to rural Hall County and contiguous counties, pushing the area population to nearly 88,000 people.
With a growing population, that same housing study projected total housing unit target demand to be 1,363 units, which includes both homeowners and rentals. That would call for more than $382 million in new housing construction.
Eligible activities include:
n New construction of owner-occupied spec housing with a retail price of $285,000 or below.
n New construction of rental housing with a development cost of $215,000 or below.
— Substantial repair or rehabilitation of dilapidated housing stock, for which the cost to rehabilitate cannot exceed 50% of the unit’s assessed value.
— Upper story housing development in Grand Island’s Railside Improvement District.
The second round of program funding is underway. Berlie said GIAEDC didn’t participate in the program’s first round. But now “we could see a significant housing shortage coming on the horizon based on population trends and the growth here.”
“Grand Island is still developing residential units, just maybe not at the pace our population demands it,” she said. “So these funds are meant to kind of spur that development,
In July, there were 109 new housing unit listings in Grand Island. The median price of units sold was $192,250, with the average sold price at $215,360.
And those houses that were listed also sold fast as the average number of days on market was 14. The total home sales sold dollar volume was $17.659 million.
Berlie said entering into the housing program “expands the scope for the GIAEDC.”
“Typically, we work to recruit new businesses to the area and helping existing businesses expand,” she said. “But we saw a problem in the lack of attainable housing for our workers and our residents. We wanted to help fill that gap that is out there.”
Tackling Grand Island’s housing needs is an immediate problem.
“I don’t think our growth has any limitations,” Berlie said. “I think we’re going to continue to grow and diversify our population and our economic base, which is incredibly powerful.”
Interested developers are asked to complete the Request For Proposal form online at https://www.grandisland.org/about/build-gi/.
Applications will be accepted for projects within the Grand Island metro city limits and will close Sept. 30. Developers and builders seeking funding outside of this area are be eligible.