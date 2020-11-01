Building hospital just the first phase of Prairie Commons

Grand Island Regional Medical Center represents the first step in the large Prairie Commons development.
Known as a cohesive development site, it will feature senior living, retail, office space and multi-family housing.
Chief is the land owner and developer of the 108-acre development. The company will also build all of the structures at Prairie Commons.
The four-story medical center is connected to a medical office building, which is under separate ownership.
The three-story Prairie Commons Medical Office Building totals 66,000 square feet.
A major feature of Prairie Commons will be Tabitha’s $40 million senior living facility. It will offer independent living, memory care, assisted living and skilled nursing apartments over four stories.
Chief purchased the 96-acre Ewoldt farm in 2011.
The company sold 23 acres to the owners of the hospital and four and half acres to the owners of the Prairie Commons Medical Office Building.
Forty-three of the 108 acres have been sold or are part of pending purchase agreements.
The remaining 65 acres are owned by Prataria Ventures, which is Chief’s investment arm.
Plans for Prairie Commons include a 20,000 square foot, two-story office building.
In addition to retail space and other features, the development will also be home to a financial institution.
Restaurants are also likely.
Chief was close to making a deal with a movie theater, but the pandemic has altered movie theater plans across the country, said Roger Bullington, president of Chief Development and Chief Construction.
The developers still plan to locate a hotel on the property. “But the hotel business is devastated” by the coronavirus, Bullington said. He can’t see anyone investing in a hotel for two or three years.
In putting together the development, Chief is making use of vertical integration. Various Chief divisions are providing the steel, transporting materials to the site and building the structures.
