Bullets hit Grand Island house early Thursday morning

Several bullets struck a house on West 14th Street early Thursday morning, according to Grand Island police.

While they were near the 500 block of East 19th Street, police heard six to eight gunshots coming from the west just after midnight. Many people called 911 about the gunshots, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

Police found bullet holes in a house at 104 W. 14th St.

“At least three of them penetrated the interior of the house,” Duering said.

Spent casings were also found on the front lawn. Police believe as many as 12 shots were fired. No one was injured.

Police have some video of the incident and have received “a little bit of additional information,” Duering said.

“But what we do know is both the intended victim or victims and the intended suspect or suspects all fled the scene prior to our arrival,” he said.

Officers are confident that the residents of the home were not the intended targets.

“It appears to us, through the course of the investigation, that whatever or whomever they were shooting at was either on foot or in a vehicle,” Duering said.

The errant shots hit the house. As is often the case, “they hit everything except what they were shooting at, as far as we can tell,” he said.

It helped that officers were driving with their windows down.

That’s the way officers are trained when they work the night shift, Duering said.

“It didn’t matter if it was 30 below zero or 112, the windows are down. That’s the way I was trained. You never drive around with your windows up,” he said.

With windows rolled down, an officer might hear tires squeal, a collision or gunshots.

There are all kinds of things an officer might notice, Duering said. By hearing something directly, officers might reduce their response time by two or three minutes “as opposed to waiting for the calls,” he said.