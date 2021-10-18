Burlington Northern grants egress access in Grand Island in emergency situations

If there is ever a deadly anhydrous ammonia gas leak on Roberts Street and Broadwell Avenue is blocked, a plan is now in place for employees in that area to evacuate safely.
Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway has granted Hall County access to its egress off Roberts Street in case of such an emergency.
Several Grand Island operations on Roberts Street use anhydrous ammonia gas: Agricultural Services Inc., McCain Foods and Americold Logistics.
“If there’s an emergency that happens in this neighborhood, there’s a lot of facilities around here and a lot of employees that would need to be able to find safety,” said Jeff Thomas, Lineage Logistics general manager, at Thursday’s meeting of the Hall County Emergency Planning Committee.
Roberts Street can only be accessed from Broadwell Avenue.
In case that access is blocked, and there is an emergency, Thomas requested from BNSF to be able to use the railway’s hard-packed gravel egress that leads from behind Lineage to Capital Avenue.
“As the lay of the land is, we have Roberts Street and it ends at the Americold gate, so there’s basically no access or egress either from that point to the east, the south or the north,” he said.
An emergency access would allow employees to safely evacuate, and also provide access for emergency services responding to an event.
“We’re just asking that, on part of the Burlington Northern egress, if in an emergency we could have it posted that that is for emergency egress purpose only,” Thomas said.
Derek Lampkin, BNSF hazardous materials field operations manager for the four-state region, attended the meeting via videoconference from Kansas City, Kansas.
Lampkin granted Hall County Emergency Management emergency access to the egress.
“In the case of emergency, if you couldn’t access North Broadwell, and if you had to access that hard-packed road, we would not have an issue with that,” he said.
Lampkin requested that, as part of the emergency evacuation plan, BNSF’s resource operation center be notified when access is needed.
“That way, our dispatch would notify our train crews and just say, you might see emergency vehicles along the route,” he said.
The committee agreed that the plan will include immediate notification as a key point.
“We can make that notification upon request,” Hall County EM Director Jon Rosenlund said. “It will typically be the incident commander or someone else saying, contact the railroad and tell them we’re using that access road.”
Hall County also would be able to contact BNSF if prevailing winds directed the ammonia vapor across the railroad tracks to prevent trains from passing through it.
The access would only be used for emergencies, Thomas said.
“It wouldn’t be a normal driveway by any means,” he said, “just an egress means for any of the businesses, people in this area, to be able to get out to Capital Street and be able get to their meeting points from that place.”