Burlington Northern grants egress access in Grand Island in emergency situations

If there is ever a deadly anhydrous ammonia gas leak on Roberts Street and Broadwell Avenue is blocked, a plan is now in place for employees in that area to evacuate safely.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway has granted Hall County access to its egress off Roberts Street in case of such an emergency.

Several Grand Island operations on Roberts Street use anhydrous ammonia gas: Agricultural Services Inc., McCain Foods and Americold Logistics.

“If there’s an emergency that happens in this neighborhood, there’s a lot of facilities around here and a lot of employees that would need to be able to find safety,” said Jeff Thomas, Lineage Logistics general manager, at Thursday’s meeting of the Hall County Emergency Planning Committee.

Roberts Street can only be accessed from Broadwell Avenue.

In case that access is blocked, and there is an emergency, Thomas requested from BNSF to be able to use the railway’s hard-packed gravel egress that leads from behind Lineage to Capital Avenue.

“As the lay of the land is, we have Roberts Street and it ends at the Americold gate, so there’s basically no access or egress either from that point to the east, the south or the north,” he said.