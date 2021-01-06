Burwell church giving diapers to families who need them

BURWELL — The First Christian Church in Burwell is providing a free package of diapers to help parents of young children make it to the next paycheck.

Known as Diaper Stop, the program is operated by the Clothing Closet, which is located at the church, 817 J. St.

Families will be allowed one package of diapers for each child who can use them. A sign-in sheet will be used to keep track of the families who pick up diapers.

“Our clear objective is not to supply the families with an entire month’s worth of diapers, but to act as a stopgap measure for that difficult time when the supply is outweighed by demand,” says a news release.

The program runs Fridays, by appointment only, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Call Sonja Wagner at 308-750-7085 to schedule an appointment. The Diaper Stop program is affiliated with Keep Loup Basin Beautiful, which is a project of Loup Basin Resource Conservation and Development.

If you have any questions, wish to volunteer, make a donation, or have a special need, call Wagner or Janet Sanders at the Loup Basin RC&D office at 308-346-3393.