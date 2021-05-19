Burwell declares itself Second Amendment Sanctuary City

BURWELL — Uniting with the Founding Fathers in recognizing the primacy of the citizenry’s right to bear arms to defend their freedom from tyranny, according to a city press release, the Burwell City Council members voted unanimously on May 11 in favor of a resolution proclaiming Burwell a Second Amendment Sanctuary City.

More than half of Nebraska’s counties have adopted similar resolutions, according to the release, and on April 13 Gov. Pete Ricketts designated the state of Nebraska itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.

Declaring sanctuary status of a locality originally was conceived to thwart the efforts of federal law enforcement to apprehend illegal immigrants with local officials subverting immigration laws by refusing to cooperate with arresting agencies. This tactic has been employed across the United States as an extrajudicial tool to render laws moot that they view as discriminatory and unjust. By contrast, the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement seeks to preserve freedoms enshrined in the Constitution, with the individual citizen’s right to arm themselves seen as the last bulwark against loss of liberty.