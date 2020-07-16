A Burwell man, who was shocked by a stun gun by a neighbor in 2018, says there is no record of the assault and that Loup County officials didn’t take the crime seriously.
Jon Waldo, who lives 14 miles northwest of Burwell in Loup County, says he was shot with a stun gun by James T. Riebschlager of Ord on Nov. 4, 2018.
It “dropped me to the ground like a sack of potatoes,” said Waldo, about the incident on property that Riebschlager owns nearby.
Waldo said he had considered Riebschlager his friend. He went to Riebschlager’s place to show him a convertible that Waldo had gotten running. Waldo had inherited the 1988 Chrysler LeBaron when his father died three or four years earlier.
When Waldo arrived, Riebschlager accused Waldo of stealing a plaque several years earlier. Waldo said he took nothing from Riebschlager. But Riebschlager shot him with a stun gun.
When Waldo returned home, he called 911.
He said Loup County Sheriff Trevor Kraus responded about four hours later. Kraus visited the homes of Riebschlager and Waldo.
Waldo says no one was arrested, and no citations were issued.
Waldo, 56, has filed a lawsuit against Riebschlager in Valley County Court.
“It’s our position that Mr. Riebschlager acted lawfully in self-defense and that decision will be up to a jury in September and October,” said Riebschlager’s attorney, Jared Krejci of Grand Island.
Waldo’s attorney, Steven Howard of Omaha, received a letter from Loup County Attorney Jason White saying the incident report doesn’t exist.
“There’s no record of this gentleman assaulting me anywhere,” Waldo said.
His attorney obtained a recording of the 911 calls made that night — 16 months after the calls were made.
In those calls, the 911 operator conveys a message from the sheriff to Waldo that he should write up what happened while it’s still fresh in his mind, and then get it to the sheriff.
The sheriff told the dispatch operator that Waldo was not in any danger at that point.
“There’s no need for me to just rush right up there,” Kraus says on the recording.
Over the course of several calls, Waldo expressed surprise that no one planned to visit Riebschlager that night.
Later in the evening, the sheriff did visit both residences. Waldo said the sheriff told him that he wasn’t going to do anything about the incident.
But during the evening, both Kraus and the dispatch operator made disparaging comments about Waldo in the 911 recording.
“I have no use for that piece of sh**,” Kraus says of Waldo. He also calls him a “dipsh**.”
Kraus and the operator say it’s too bad the neighbor didn’t use a gun instead of a stun gun.
Waldo’s sister, Kim Broyles of Ord, said the comments made by the sheriff and the 911 operator about her brother “are unbelievably disgusting.”
Listening to the tape, Broyles said, made her cry.
On the 911 recording, Kraus noted the incident happened on Riebschlager property. In talking to both men, he said, they each had a different story.
Kraus said he told both men to file written statements. Then, Kraus told the 911 operator, he would give the statements to the county attorney and suggest he throw them away when he was done reading them.
Loup County Attorney Jason White doesn’t agree with Waldo’s recollection.
“I don’t recall Trevor Kraus ever saying throw the reports away,” White said. “I’m pretty sure Trevor would never do that anyways. I’ve worked with Trevor for 20 years.”
White said his memory might not be perfect. “If I remember right, reading the reports, I didn’t think it was something that I could charge based upon the evidence that I had.”
Going by his memory, White doesn’t know if a report of the assault still exists. “I think we have something in a file, but I can’t tell you what without looking at the file,” he said.
Kraus, contacted by The Independent, said he had no comment. He said he is leaving his position at the end of this month to take a different job.
Waldo said he had no clue that Riebschlager, 61, had any animosity toward him before he arrived that night.
“He was my friend right up until he tased me,” he said.
Waldo said there had been no arguments or texts from Riebschlager telling him to stay off of his property.
In Waldo’s view, he went to Riebschlager’s house to visit a friend.
“If he’d have come over here that day, he’d have been welcome in my house,” Waldo said.
“I went over there to show him a convertible car that he’d seen over here for years, but it finally got running,” he said. “And he tased me.”
Since Riebschlager lost track of the plaque, Waldo said, the two men had gone fishing together and Riebschlager had purchased a tree for Waldo’s property.
The plaque never left Riebschlager’s property, Waldo said.
According to Waldo, Riebschlager “claims I went over there to assault him.”
Riebschlager’s lawyer feels that Waldo presented a danger.
“That’s our position, is that Mr. Waldo instigated it in that way,” Krejci said.
Waldo said he sent his written statement to the county attorney as instructed by the sheriff after the incident. As far as Waldo knows, that statement still exists.
On the 911 tape, Kraus jokes to the operator that he doesn’t have to worry about Waldo’s support because, as a convicted felon, Waldo can’t vote.
In Nebraska, a person with a felony conviction can register to vote two years after completing all of the terms of a sentence.
In 1984 in Douglas County, Waldo was convicted of a felony. The offense was delivery of a controlled substance, which was one gram of cocaine. Waldo says that two years later, the judge who sentenced him ruled that all the rights stripped from Waldo in the conviction had been restored.
Waldo says he’s not interested in money with his lawsuit.
He just wants to improve things so that when his neighbors and the other “good people” of Loup County “call 911, they actually get someone.”
The trial in the civil case brought against Riebschlager is scheduled to last for two days, beginning Sept. 30.
In an unrelated case, Riebschlager was charged with making terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony in an incident May 3. In Loup County Court, he is accused of discharging a shotgun five times in the direction of three individuals, who are 21, 19 and 14. They were riding two four-wheelers and a dirt bike in front of Riebschlager’s residence.
