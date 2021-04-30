Bus, pickup collide in rural Merrick County; no children in bus at time

GENOA — A school bus that contained no children collided with a pickup truck Thursday afternoon south of Genoa, leaving two adults with injuries that were not serious.

At about 4:10 p.m., the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Nebraska Highway 39 and GG Road, where the bus had collided with a pickup truck hauling livestock in a gooseneck trailer.

“The investigation concluded that the driver of the school bus entered the roadway after stopping at a stop sign and was struck by the northbound pickup truck,” says the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office.

The only person in the bus at the time of the accident was the bus driver, who was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the pickup was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Genoa Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The animals in the trailer were placed in the care of a local rancher until being returned to the owner. The driver of the school bus was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.

The names of the drivers were not available Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Silver Creek Fire and Rescue and Genoa Rescue Squad.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office thanked an “area rancher and all those who volunteered to ensure the livestock were cared for, an example of why Merrick County is a great place to live — those helping others in need.”