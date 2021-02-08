Business boomed Saturday at gun show

Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can buy only guns at a gun show. In addition to firearms, you can look over swords, baseball cards, coins, clothing made of fur, food, model railroad track and all sorts of military equipment from the World Wars and Vietnam.
You can also find good conversation. On Sunday at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, outdoor-minded people were sharing tales of bear encounters, fishing trips and snapping turtles the size of manhole covers.
The Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association’s 54th annual Gun and Sport Show ran Saturday and Sunday at the Fonner Park building. Attendance was strong on Saturday, said Ron Knott, the organization’s gun show chairman. Dealers filled about 370 tables.
Rich Ogden of Chapman was selling standard firearms at his Exotic Gun Shop display. A retired farmer and cattle feeder, Ogden has been a licensed firearm dealer for about 15 years.
It’s hard to generalize about the hunters who were stopping by, Ogden said. They shoot “all kinds of things” — waterfowl, prairie dogs, deer, pheasant and quail, he said. Some of his customers are trapshooters, target shooters, long-range shooters and handgun competitors. Some take part in three-gun competitions, involving a rifle, shotgun and pistol.
Ogden sells mini-revolvers that open-carry permit holders can attach to their belts. Some people, he said, hunt with handguns. One of his customers used a pistol to bring down four deer one fall.
Among the items on his tables were two British revolvers from World War II, and a Russian handgun.
Some national news stories have reported on ammunition shortages.
Ogden confirmed that there is a shortage, or “overdemand of ammo.”
It exists, he said, because “a lot of people want to store up a supply for some emergency. You have a whole range of people. Some think the sky is going to fall.” Others decided they’d feel more comfortable “if they had a few hundred rounds for their handgun, or whatever,” Ogden said.
“Some of them are actually shooters that go through a fair amount of ammo. So this really hurts them. The ammo prices have gone up because there is a shortage, and demand drives up the cost.”
Before this weekend, Ogden hadn’t sold his goods at a gun show since early November in Seward.
But it was a very good weekend for him. Business Saturday “was very good,” he said. “It’ll be my second-best show in 15 years. The best was during Obama.”
Keith Roberts of Orleans was selling scopes and World War II guns from Japan, Russia and Germany. Customers were interested mostly in AR components, scopes and ammo.
Roberts was asked if there’s an ammo shortage.
“Yes and no,” he said.
Ammunition is “not coming in fast enough. The buying is outstripping the production for the moment,” he said.
The shortage is “customer-driven, because we have lots of new gun owners,” Roberts said. If those people each buy “just 100 rounds of ammo, we’ve created a billion-round shortage just in that alone.”
That shortage, in the U.S., is just from new buyers, he said.
Roberts expects the shortage to last another year or two.
The shortage started with COVID-19 and the 2020 riots, he said. The change in U.S. administration plays a role in the ammo shortage, but it’s not the only reason. “It’s a lot of things,” he said.
Barry Johnson of Oakland was selling knives, swords, coins, baseball cards and currency. Among the other items on display were wooly mammoth teeth and an HO railroad track.
Johnson is a retired teacher. He and his wife both taught at one time in central Nebraska.
Ronald Hansen of Tekamah was selling a large assortment of fur items. The fur came from fox, buffalo, coyotes, otters, beaver, rabbits, wolves, skunks, deer, raccoons and Icelandic sheep. He also had snakeskin and shakers made from turtle shells, which are used at pow-wow dances.