Business boomed Saturday at gun show

Among the items on his tables were two British revolvers from World War II, and a Russian handgun.

Some national news stories have reported on ammunition shortages.

Ogden confirmed that there is a shortage, or “overdemand of ammo.”

It exists, he said, because “a lot of people want to store up a supply for some emergency. You have a whole range of people. Some think the sky is going to fall.” Others decided they’d feel more comfortable “if they had a few hundred rounds for their handgun, or whatever,” Ogden said.

“Some of them are actually shooters that go through a fair amount of ammo. So this really hurts them. The ammo prices have gone up because there is a shortage, and demand drives up the cost.”

Before this weekend, Ogden hadn’t sold his goods at a gun show since early November in Seward.

But it was a very good weekend for him. Business Saturday “was very good,” he said. “It’ll be my second-best show in 15 years. The best was during Obama.”

Keith Roberts of Orleans was selling scopes and World War II guns from Japan, Russia and Germany. Customers were interested mostly in AR components, scopes and ammo.