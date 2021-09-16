Business Coalition for Veterans event raised $4,000; CCC among recipients

During the last three years, the Business Coalition for Veterans has given $1,812 to the Student Veterans Association at Central Community College in Grand Island.

All of that money was generated at the three Husker Parties in the Park for Veterans. The most recent one was Aug. 21 at Grace Abbott Park.

Chef Anthony Brando, the founder of the Business Coalition for Veterans, presented the most recent check, for $312, to the CCC veterans group on Monday.

The money will be used to help veterans with expenses such as gas cards, paying bills, babysitters or whatever else it takes to keep them in school working to improve their lives through education.

The third annual Husker Party in the Park for Veterans raised $4,000.

Of that amount, $1,000 was donated to Lutheran Family Services’ At Ease program, which provides confidential, supportive and therapeutic services for active military members, veterans and their families.

BCV also gave $780 to an Omaha organization called JAVELAN, which provides funding for service dogs for military veterans and retired first responders.

During the last three years, BCV has donated $6,400 to JAVELAN, which stands for Jack Assisting Veterans Enjoy Life Again.