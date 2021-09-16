Business Coalition for Veterans event raised $4,000; CCC among recipients

During the last three years, the Business Coalition for Veterans has given $1,812 to the Student Veterans Association at Central Community College in Grand Island.
All of that money was generated at the three Husker Parties in the Park for Veterans. The most recent one was Aug. 21 at Grace Abbott Park.
Chef Anthony Brando, the founder of the Business Coalition for Veterans, presented the most recent check, for $312, to the CCC veterans group on Monday.
The money will be used to help veterans with expenses such as gas cards, paying bills, babysitters or whatever else it takes to keep them in school working to improve their lives through education.
The third annual Husker Party in the Park for Veterans raised $4,000.
Of that amount, $1,000 was donated to Lutheran Family Services’ At Ease program, which provides confidential, supportive and therapeutic services for active military members, veterans and their families.
BCV also gave $780 to an Omaha organization called JAVELAN, which provides funding for service dogs for military veterans and retired first responders.
During the last three years, BCV has donated $6,400 to JAVELAN, which stands for Jack Assisting Veterans Enjoy Life Again.
In addition, some of the proceeds from Husker Party in the Park went to provide phone service for a Navy veteran and to help an Army veteran with repairs.
Brando said the Husker Party in the Park for Veterans was a time of community healing, following the lives lost to COVID-19 during 2020.
This week at Husker Harvest Days, BCV is holding a three-day fundraiser that also honors the 13 U.S. service members who were killed Aug. 26 at the airport at Kabul, Afghanistan.
The memorial consists of 13 place settings, each consisting of two plates, a glass and silverware wrapped in a black cloth napkin.
The exhibit is on Main Street at the HHD site, just off of Central Avenue.