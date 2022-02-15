Business improvement district being organized for Grand Island's Fourth Street

A meeting bringing together Fourth Street business and property owners about improving downtown Grand Island's Fourth Street is planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Entrepreneurship Center, 407 W. Third St.
The project is headed by a group of five, including University of Nebraska Extension Educator Sandra Barrera, Norma Hernandez and Rashad Moxey with the City of Grand Island Planning Department, Carlos Barcenas of iChoosePurple Consulting, and community member Herson Casteneda.
The first meeting was in January, Hernandez explained.
“Sandra has been working on it and trying to get the Hispanic community more united,” she said. “We’ve been working together. It’s been a few years. Anytime they need any city-related things, she sends people my way, and vice-versa, if it’s anything to do with a business.”
At Grand Island’s Extension campus, Barrera connects the city’s Spanish-speaking residents with the resources needed to start their own businesses. She has also conducted tours of Fourth Street business, which has more than 200 businesses east of Broadwell Avenue.
Greater opportunities are available for Fourth Street’s businesses, Hernandez said.
“A key thing is educating everyone on what’s available and what can be done, as far as how to apply for certain things and going forward,” she said, “even if it’s something as simple as your street light’s out or trash bins.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, Moxey will give a presentation on how a BID can be formed.
“You would need to have property owners or users of space come together and request the formation of a district,” Moxey said. “You would have to have 30% of owners or users of space within the boundary of the district to request the formation of it.”
The benefits of forming a BID are many, Moxey said.
“It is a public/private partnership, where BID can partner with local government to do specific projects,” he said. “The other benefit is, owners in the area can take things in their own hands and there are times when they can do projects collectively, rather than on an individual basis.”
As part of the effort, the committee visited each of Fourth Street’s business owners.
“It was really good to sit and listen to what their needs are, what their concerns are, and try to bridge that gap with the city and the community, and have them feel comfortable coming to the city for certain needs and to ask questions,” Hernandez said.
Moxey said he has enjoyed being a part of the effort.
“It’s been great to walk the area and get to know the individuals I’m here to serve,” he said. “It’s a little challenging at times, but overall there’s been a lot of positive feedback. You can tell that individuals on Fourth Street want things to be better. They want to be able to appeal better to the public and have individuals who live in Grand Island come out and support their businesses.”
He added, “It’s been great to see people working together for one common goal.”
For more information about the effort, visit https://4thstreetgi.com.