Business improvement district being organized for Grand Island's Fourth Street

At Wednesday’s meeting, Moxey will give a presentation on how a BID can be formed.

“You would need to have property owners or users of space come together and request the formation of a district,” Moxey said. “You would have to have 30% of owners or users of space within the boundary of the district to request the formation of it.”

The benefits of forming a BID are many, Moxey said.

“It is a public/private partnership, where BID can partner with local government to do specific projects,” he said. “The other benefit is, owners in the area can take things in their own hands and there are times when they can do projects collectively, rather than on an individual basis.”

As part of the effort, the committee visited each of Fourth Street’s business owners.

“It was really good to sit and listen to what their needs are, what their concerns are, and try to bridge that gap with the city and the community, and have them feel comfortable coming to the city for certain needs and to ask questions,” Hernandez said.

Moxey said he has enjoyed being a part of the effort.