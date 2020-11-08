 Skip to main content
Business Reports: Aurora Co-op, Land O’Lakes Foundation award grants to area organizations
Business Reports: Aurora Co-op, Land O'Lakes Foundation award grants to area organizations

AURORA — The Aurora Cooperative in Aurora has announced its 2020 grant winners through the Land O’Lakes Foundation Co-op Member Match Program.

This year the Aurora Cooperative awarded 10 $1,000 donations that were matched dollar-for-dollar by Land O’Lakes Foundation to applicants in rural communities for a $2,000 total donation to each.

The organizations receiving $2,000 are:

— Cairo Community Foundation of Cairo.

— Central City FFA chapter of Central City.

— Kenesaw Fire Department of Kenesaw.

— Palmer Child Care Center of Palmer.

— Perkins County Aquatic Center of Grant.

— St. Paul After School Program of St. Paul.

— TeamMates Mentoring Program of Sutton.

— The Valley Child Development Center of Red Cloud.

— Timberlake Ranch Camp Inc. of Marquette.

— York Community Foundation of York.

