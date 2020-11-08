Business Reports: Aurora Co-op, Land O’Lakes Foundation award grants to area organizations

AURORA — The Aurora Cooperative in Aurora has announced its 2020 grant winners through the Land O’Lakes Foundation Co-op Member Match Program.
This year the Aurora Cooperative awarded 10 $1,000 donations that were matched dollar-for-dollar by Land O’Lakes Foundation to applicants in rural communities for a $2,000 total donation to each.
The organizations receiving $2,000 are:
— Cairo Community Foundation of Cairo.
— Central City FFA chapter of Central City.
— Kenesaw Fire Department of Kenesaw.
— Palmer Child Care Center of Palmer.
— Perkins County Aquatic Center of Grant.
— St. Paul After School Program of St. Paul.
— TeamMates Mentoring Program of Sutton.
— The Valley Child Development Center of Red Cloud.
— Timberlake Ranch Camp Inc. of Marquette.
— York Community Foundation of York.
