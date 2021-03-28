Business Reports: Century 21 announces scholarship program

Century 21 Realty — Premier Home Sales, serving Grand Island and all of central Nebraska, is offering scholarships for qualifying people who wish to start a career in real estate.
Three individual $10,000 scholarships will be offered in this year to assist in career development including education, licensing, insurance and specialized real estate training.
Zachary Zoul, owner and broker, said the scholarship program is response to the knowledge that there are many people who have considered a career in real estate, but lack the necessary resources and opportunities to secure the associated education and licensing.
He said Century 21 is one of the largest real estate companies in the United States and worldwide and is well positioned to provide the specialized training and mentorship to assist those considering a career in real estate to enter the profession and be well positioned for a successful career.
Zoul said looking ahead at market conditions in the Grand Island area there is a need to attract more agents locally to the profession. He said many agents are planning to retire in the next five years and this provides a strong opportunity for those that want to get into the real estate field.
Zoul said that there is a strong demand for skilled and capable real estate professionals and this need will continue as Grand Island and all of central Nebraska experience growth in the years ahead.
The scholarship program will provide recipients with real estate education, including all associated licensure classes, materials, training, membership dues, insurance and all startup expenses. Additionally, recipients will be provided with training coaches, an assigned mentor, office space and expenses. The program will enable participants to be licenses as soon as three months, but for those continuing in existing careers, up to one year.
Those interested in applying for the scholarship program should contact Century 21 Real Estate at inquiries@premierhomesalesne.com or 308-382-4250, or stopping by the office at 321 W. Second St.
First National Bank of Omaha continues support of FFA Foundation
OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha is continuing its partnership with the Nebraska FFA Foundation by sponsoring an agriculture education program and donating to local FFA chapters across the state, announced Brad Brummund, senior vice president of agribusiness banking.
FNBO is sponsoring the Nebraska FFA Launch! Program for the fourth year with a $10,000 donation. The funds will support the yearlong program that serves as a catalyst in entrepreneurship-based education for Nebraska FFA members and agricultural education students.
In addition, FNBO donated a total of $4,250 to local FFA chapters across Nebraska as part of the bank’s broader efforts to celebrate National Agriculture Week last week.