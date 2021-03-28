Business Reports: Century 21 announces scholarship program

Century 21 Realty — Premier Home Sales, serving Grand Island and all of central Nebraska, is offering scholarships for qualifying people who wish to start a career in real estate.

Three individual $10,000 scholarships will be offered in this year to assist in career development including education, licensing, insurance and specialized real estate training.

Zachary Zoul, owner and broker, said the scholarship program is response to the knowledge that there are many people who have considered a career in real estate, but lack the necessary resources and opportunities to secure the associated education and licensing.

He said Century 21 is one of the largest real estate companies in the United States and worldwide and is well positioned to provide the specialized training and mentorship to assist those considering a career in real estate to enter the profession and be well positioned for a successful career.

Zoul said looking ahead at market conditions in the Grand Island area there is a need to attract more agents locally to the profession. He said many agents are planning to retire in the next five years and this provides a strong opportunity for those that want to get into the real estate field.