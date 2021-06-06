Business Reports: CHI medical oncology providers join Nebraska Cancer Specialists

The medical oncologists of CHI Health Regional Cancer Center in Grand Island will be joining Nebraska Cancer Specialists, an independent comprehensive community oncology clinic based in Omaha, on Aug. 1.
The board-certified medical oncologists and hematologists, Dr. Ryan Ramaekers, Dr. David Crockett, Dr. Pornchai Jonglertham and Dr. Sarah Creamer will enhance Nebraska Cancer Specialists’ existing group of 12 board-certified medical oncologists and more than 230 dedicated oncology professionals.
The four central Nebraska providers will continue to work out of the CHI Health Regional Cancer Center on the CHI Health St. Francis campus as well as in their existing cancer center in the Hastings Landmark Center.
NCS will soon be announcing details regarding the full-service clinic and cancer-treatment center they will be opening at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center in early 2022.
“We are excited to become an independent practice to allow us more flexibility in serving our patients and referring providers from any facility in central Nebraska. We could not have chosen a better group than Nebraska Cancer Specialists. This collaboration will allow us to continue providing exceptional medical oncology care to our current and future patients,” Ramaekers said.
“We are looking forward to bringing new technology, such as their nuclear medicine theranostics program, and more clinical trials than we have ever been able to offer our patients in central Nebraska.”
Nebraska Cancer Specialists currently has locations throughout Omaha, in Papillion and Fremont, with outreach locations in West Point and Pender.
Current patients of the CHI oncology practice in Grand Island do not need to take any action. CHI Health and NCS are working to make sure this transition occurs smoothly without any disruption of patient care.
For any questions about the new collaboration or patient care services, contact Nebraska Cancer Specialists at 402-334-4773.
Mary Lanning to begin construction on Medical Services Building soon
HASTINGS — Preparations will begin soon for a planned $22-million addition to the Mary Lanning Healthcare Medical Services Building.
Mark Callahan, MLH chief operating officer, said the project, which will double the size of the current building, is set to begin this fall, with ground breaking tentatively planned for October. However, he said, work will be done prior to the ground breaking so services and clinics currently located in the MSB can continue to operate during construction.
The project, which is slated to take about 18 months, will add 64,803 square feet to the 63,957-square-foot building. The building currently houses an opthalmology clinic, the MLH Wound Center, Nebraska Heart Institute, Bryan Heart — Mary Lanning Cardiology, several MLH clinics, MLH Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, the MLH Education Department and School of Radiologic Technology.
Callahan said MLH is working to finalize an agreement that would place Bryan School of Nursing on the third floor of the addition. Other spaces will be occupied by MLH-owned clinics. Once the addition is complete, the building will be called the Mary Lanning Healthcare Medical Office Building.
“We are ready to welcome the Bryan School of Nursing to campus and are happy to partner with Bryan to complete this project, which has been in the planning stages for some time,” Callahan said.
Preparation work includes closing the MSB south entrance and creating a main entrance on the north side of the building. The north entrance will include a canopy and large doors. Upgrades will be made to the current fire alarm systems and elevators and the current parking lot will be reconfigured.
Parking directly south of the current entrance will be blocked off and fenced to allow for safe construction. Other work includes relocation of a water line and construction of new parking areas.
Employees and the public should watch for updates coming soon on parking and entrance work.