Business Reports: CHI medical oncology providers join Nebraska Cancer Specialists

The medical oncologists of CHI Health Regional Cancer Center in Grand Island will be joining Nebraska Cancer Specialists, an independent comprehensive community oncology clinic based in Omaha, on Aug. 1.

The board-certified medical oncologists and hematologists, Dr. Ryan Ramaekers, Dr. David Crockett, Dr. Pornchai Jonglertham and Dr. Sarah Creamer will enhance Nebraska Cancer Specialists’ existing group of 12 board-certified medical oncologists and more than 230 dedicated oncology professionals.

The four central Nebraska providers will continue to work out of the CHI Health Regional Cancer Center on the CHI Health St. Francis campus as well as in their existing cancer center in the Hastings Landmark Center.

NCS will soon be announcing details regarding the full-service clinic and cancer-treatment center they will be opening at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center in early 2022.

“We are excited to become an independent practice to allow us more flexibility in serving our patients and referring providers from any facility in central Nebraska. We could not have chosen a better group than Nebraska Cancer Specialists. This collaboration will allow us to continue providing exceptional medical oncology care to our current and future patients,” Ramaekers said.