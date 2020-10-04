Business Reports: Chief Agri purchases assets from Rapat Industries Philippines

Chief Agri of Grand Island has purchased substantially all the assets of Rapat Industries Philippines.
The company is known for its full line of grain and commodity storage, aeration and material handling products.
The new Chief facility in Asia is located inside the Economic Duty Free Zone at the former Clark Air Force Base north of Manila. The 36,500-square-foot plant accommodates the design, engineering, manufacturing and assembly of a variety of belt conveyor models.
According to Chief Agri, each conveyor is designed to meet the specific needs of the application.
“The personalization of the product translates to a high quality finished solution,” according to the company. “With this purchase, Chief acquires the technical expertise in conveyor belt models to support Chief’s efforts to provide a complete solution for both the commercial and private sectors.”
Chief Industries, Inc. CEO DJ Eihusen said the integration of the belt conveyor line into the company’s existing business portfolio and manufacturing footprint “allows us to further broaden and accelerate diversity in our overall product line, add to our customer base, and enhance our presence in complementary markets.”
“We intend to leverage these extended capabilities to better serve our existing customers domestically and abroad with increasingly valuable, competitive, and cost-effective products,” Eihusen said.
Chief Agri is a worldwide organization that does business in six continents. Eihusen said the Asia location compliments Chief’s France location, Chief Phenix, and bridges the gap from their headquarters in North America.
“The diversity in locations allows Chief to better serve customers and efficiently fulfill orders for clients across the globe,” he said.
Mueller becomes owner of C|3:23 LLC
Angela Mueller is now the owner of C|3:23 LLC, which operates as Triple Bottom Line business partner.
Mueller’s company’s focus is to work with business owners and their team to add value to their operation. Services range from partnering with a current business owner to increase their functionality and bottom line to consulting with a new business owner to ensure they establish solid ground from which to operate.
Mueller is a longtime resident of Grand Island and currently serves on the Visitors Promotion Board for Hall County, Grand Island Sports Council and is treasurer for the Nebraska Hotel and Lodging Association. She has 20 years of experience managing full-service hotels, including leadership training, software training, revenue management and marketing. She has 30 years of QuickBooks, Microsoft and Micros expertise.
CNRS ranks high in national scoring by Medicare/Medicaid agency
Central Nebraska Rehabilitation Services’ clinics, including Grand Island Physical Therapy, Balance Mobility & Aquatic Therapy Center, Grand Island Physical Therapy Pain and Spine Center, Women’s Health and Healing Center, Kearney Physical Therapy, Children’s Rehab Centers of Grand Island-Kearney-Hastings, Balance Mobility Hastings, Aurora Physical Therapy, and St. Elizabeth Sports & Physical Therapy, have been rated in the top 8% nationally by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The clinics had a score of 92.35 out of 100 for patient outcomes in the CMS Merit Based Incentive Payment System. They also had 22 clinicians who individually scored above the 95th percentile, ranking them in the top 5% nationally.
AHA recognizes St. Francis for quality stroke care
CHI Health St. Francis has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus achievement award.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
St. Francis also received the association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Award and was named to its Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. To qualify, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke. In addition they must also meet measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.
“Our stroke team is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our patients and we are pleased to be recognized for this commitment. Research has shown that hospitals adhering to strict standards often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates,” said Dr. Josh Anderson, a neurosurgeon and St. Francis stroke medical director.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
