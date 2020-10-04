Business Reports: Chief Agri purchases assets from Rapat Industries Philippines

Chief Agri of Grand Island has purchased substantially all the assets of Rapat Industries Philippines.

The company is known for its full line of grain and commodity storage, aeration and material handling products.

The new Chief facility in Asia is located inside the Economic Duty Free Zone at the former Clark Air Force Base north of Manila. The 36,500-square-foot plant accommodates the design, engineering, manufacturing and assembly of a variety of belt conveyor models.

According to Chief Agri, each conveyor is designed to meet the specific needs of the application.

“The personalization of the product translates to a high quality finished solution,” according to the company. “With this purchase, Chief acquires the technical expertise in conveyor belt models to support Chief’s efforts to provide a complete solution for both the commercial and private sectors.”

Chief Industries, Inc. CEO DJ Eihusen said the integration of the belt conveyor line into the company’s existing business portfolio and manufacturing footprint “allows us to further broaden and accelerate diversity in our overall product line, add to our customer base, and enhance our presence in complementary markets.”