Business Reports: Chief Buildings opening new manufacturing plant in South Carolina

“This is a very exciting day at Reinke,” said Chris Roth, president of Reinke. “These new lasers will allow our company to not only shorten delivery timelines to growers, but it also enables our manufacturing team to improve the precision production of our parts. Those two factors will help us meet our goal of providing the world’s finest irrigation systems to growers working to improve yield potential while conserving valuable resources.”

The lasers will cut production time on a large number of parts used to assemble Reinke’s precision irrigation systems. After weeks of advanced training for their employees, Reinke is now ready to ship out those parts to growers in more than 40 countries across the globe.

“This new technology in Deshler sets Reinke up to continue to be a leader in the irrigation industry, helping growers here in Nebraska and around the world,” said Anthony Goins, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. “With this $2.5 million investment, Reinke has also strengthened a family-owned business supporting the economy in much of this area of our state and Kansas as well. As Reinke works to attract and keep a good workforce in Nebraska, I think this is a key investment for our region.”