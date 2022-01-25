Business Reports: Chief Buildings opening new manufacturing plant in South Carolina

Chief Buildings, a premier metal building system manufacturer, has announced the purchase of a new manufacturing plant in Lancaster, South Carolina.
Expanding their manufacturing footprint in the southeast will increase Chief’s level of service to its Authorized Builder network with added capacity and increased resources.
In addition to the existing manufacturing plants in Grand Island, Nebraska and Rensselaer, Indiana, this new location will add around 100 people over the next few years and will allow Chief Buildings to increase its manufacturing capacity, helping to meet or exceed customer expectations.
The newly purchased manufacturing plant will be equipped with the latest state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment that provides the highest quality and safety standards.
“The expansion is a logical step in our business growth strategy and helps to ensure we meet the needs of our stakeholders,” said DJ Eihusen, Chairman of the Board, CEO, and president of Chief Industries. “Logistically, the area is a prime location for expansion. Given the talent needed for our manufacturing and trucking operations.”
Founded in 1966, Chief Buildings is a nationwide metal building manufacturer with offices and manufacturing facilities in Nebraska, Iowa, Alabama, Indiana and South Carolina. Chief’s metal buildings are shipped to all 50 states and are sold through a network of authorized builders across the country.
Chief Industries, Inc. is a private family-owned company with diversified operations that manufactures products and provides services for a wide range of industries including agriculture, commercial construction, structural steel, factory-built housing, ethanol production, transportation, and more. Chief’s family of companies includes include Chief Agri, Chief Buildings, Chief Carriers, Chief Construction, Chief Ethanol, Chief Fabrication, and BonnaVilla.
For more information about the family of companies at Chief Industries, Inc., visit www.chiefind.com.
Riekes Equipment receives MHEDA Most Valued Partner Award for 12th time
OMAHA — For the 12th consecutive year, since the award’s inception, Riekes Equipment has earned the Most Valuable Partner MVP Award from the industry’s trade association, Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association.
Award recipients must satisfy a rigorous set of criteria with less than 10% of the association’s membership earning the award. As a 2022 MVP, Riekes Equipment has successfully demonstrated a commitment to business excellence, professionalism and good stewardship.
“Receiving this prestigious award 12 years in a row validates our commitment to our partners, customers, and employees,” said Pete Womack, vice president of sales and MHEDA board member. “We are inspired to continue growing solid relationships with our partners, providing exceptional service to our customers and developing growth opportunities for our employees.”
To qualify for the annual MVP Award companies are required to provide evidence of their commitment to their partners in business including their customers, employees, and suppliers. They must satisfy criteria in industry advocacy, customer service, safety practices, business networking, continuing education and business best practices.
Founded in 1936, Riekes Equipment is an industry leader in material handling and warehouse solutions. Riekes offers warehouse solutions including automation, forklifts, racking, hoist and crane products and fleet management services, as well as parts and service for all brands of lift equipment, aerial lifts, docks, and other warehouse equipment. Riekes is an authorized Hyster and Yale forklift dealer headquartered in Omaha, with locations throughout the Midwest including Grand Island
For more information, visit www.RiekesEquipment.com
Reinke invests $2.5 million to improve irrigation production and product supply chain
DESHLER — Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology with dealer locations throughout central Nebraska, has invested $2.5 million in fiberoptic lasers to increase and further improve production and automation in their Deshler facility.
Reinke hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 12 to celebrate the advancement and show first-hand how the cutting-edge technology enables Reinke to speed up the delivery of precision irrigation systems and parts to growers around the world.
“This is a very exciting day at Reinke,” said Chris Roth, president of Reinke. “These new lasers will allow our company to not only shorten delivery timelines to growers, but it also enables our manufacturing team to improve the precision production of our parts. Those two factors will help us meet our goal of providing the world’s finest irrigation systems to growers working to improve yield potential while conserving valuable resources.”
The lasers will cut production time on a large number of parts used to assemble Reinke’s precision irrigation systems. After weeks of advanced training for their employees, Reinke is now ready to ship out those parts to growers in more than 40 countries across the globe.
“This new technology in Deshler sets Reinke up to continue to be a leader in the irrigation industry, helping growers here in Nebraska and around the world,” said Anthony Goins, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. “With this $2.5 million investment, Reinke has also strengthened a family-owned business supporting the economy in much of this area of our state and Kansas as well. As Reinke works to attract and keep a good workforce in Nebraska, I think this is a key investment for our region.”
The GX-F ADVANCED is a 10,000 watt laser from Machinery System with the latest in artificial intelligence and gas reduction technology. The two-dimensional fiber lasers have superior beam-quality consistency for high levels of precision production. The operating system will give Reinke on-site and remote monitoring of the cutting process, allowing the system to continue producing part 24/7.
Reinke has taken an additional step towards sustainability by installing its own air filtration system to gather naturally-occurring nitrogen out of the air. Instead of having nitrogen shipped in to assist the laser-cutting process, the system will capture the gas as it’s released and recycle it over and over. To learn more Reinke’s irrigation innovations or to find a dealer near you, visit Reinke.com.