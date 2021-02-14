Business Reports: Edward Jones financial adviser moves to new Grand Island office

Adriane Washburn of the financial services firm Edward Jones has opened a new Grand Island office at 2341 N. Webb Road.
Washburn, who has been a financial adviser since 2018, said, “We’re thrilled about our new location, and we are eager to continue to partner with clients and their families in the new space and to help keep them on track toward their individual long-term goals.”
The new office opened for business on Nov. 16. The phone number is 308-661-0805.
Fortune magazine honors Edward Jones
Financial services firm Edward Jones has been named to Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies, a recognition of the most respected and reputable companies.
The firm ranked No. 4 in the Securities/Asset Management industry category. Of note was the firm’s industry rank of second in social responsibility and third in the people management, financial soundness and quality of management categories.
“We’re proud to be recognized for the work we do every single day on behalf of our 7 million clients,” said Ken Cella, principal leading Edward Jones Client Strategies Group. “We’re driven by our sense of purpose, which is to partner for positive impact to improve the wellbeing of our clients and colleagues, and to work together to better our communities and society. Everything we do comes back to that clear purpose, and that’s what helps us perform better, earn deeper trust and confidence from our stakeholders, and have associates who are deeply committed to our work. We strive to help our clients realize opportunities in their own lives that go beyond what they thought was possible.”
The top-rated companies were picked from a pool of the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 670 in 30 countries. Executives, directors and analysts are then asked to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.
Edward Jones has eight offices in Grand Island.
FCSAmerica returns $6,626,276 to area farmers
Farm Credit Services of America announced recently that it is returning $6,626,276 in cash-back dividends to agricultural producers in Greeley, Howard, Hall, Merrick, Hamilton, York, Fillmore, Clay, Nuckolls, Adams and Webster counties.
Eligible customer-owners served by FCSAmerica in South Central Nebraska received a total of $14.1 million in 2020 cash-back dividends. Across the state of Nebraska, eligible customer-owners received cash-back dividends of $89 million.
FCSAmerica is distributing more than $275 million in 2020 cash-back dividends to eligible customer-owners in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. This brings the amount of net earnings FCSAmerica has returned to customers since 2004 to more than $2.2 billion.
“As a mission-driven cooperative, FCSAmerica is here to be a dependable lender to agriculture, and cash-back dividends are one of the many ways local producers can count on us,” said Ryan Kirchhoff, regional vice president of FCSAmerica in south central Nebraska.