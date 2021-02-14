Business Reports: Edward Jones financial adviser moves to new Grand Island office

Adriane Washburn of the financial services firm Edward Jones has opened a new Grand Island office at 2341 N. Webb Road.

Washburn, who has been a financial adviser since 2018, said, “We’re thrilled about our new location, and we are eager to continue to partner with clients and their families in the new space and to help keep them on track toward their individual long-term goals.”

The new office opened for business on Nov. 16. The phone number is 308-661-0805.

Fortune magazine honors Edward Jones

Financial services firm Edward Jones has been named to Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies, a recognition of the most respected and reputable companies.

The firm ranked No. 4 in the Securities/Asset Management industry category. Of note was the firm’s industry rank of second in social responsibility and third in the people management, financial soundness and quality of management categories.