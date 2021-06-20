Business Reports: Essential Personnel receives Best of Staffing Client Award

Essential Personnel, a leading staffing agency, has won the Best of Staffing Client Award for providing superior service to its clients for the fourth year in a row.

Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed & Talent.com, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Essential Personnel received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 72.2% of its clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 38%.

“Our company works hard to make service a priority and we are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way,” said Essential Personnel President Travis Powell.

“After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO and founder, Eric Gregg. “These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else.”