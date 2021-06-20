Business Reports: Essential Personnel receives Best of Staffing Client Award

Essential Personnel, a leading staffing agency, has won the Best of Staffing Client Award for providing superior service to its clients for the fourth year in a row.
Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed & Talent.com, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Essential Personnel received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 72.2% of its clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 38%.
“Our company works hard to make service a priority and we are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way,” said Essential Personnel President Travis Powell.
“After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO and founder, Eric Gregg. “These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else.”
Kiefer, Pedroza new owners of Kitchen Tune-Up
Kitchen Tune-Up, a national kitchen remodeling company, has new ownership for its Tri-Cities location.
Kevin Kiefer and his daughter, Courtney Pedroza, have taken over Kitchen Tune-Up’s operations serving Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney and the surrounding communities.
The award-winning company has established itself as the industry leader with more than 33 years of success behind it. Its home office is located in Aberdeen, S.D.
“We are eager to continue to serve the Tri-City community with our affordable and efficient services,” said Kiefer. “We are thrilled to pave the way for our customers to feel great in their kitchens, no matter the size of the job. Our passion is creating excitement for local homeowners by transforming their remodeling dreams into a reality.”
Prior to purchasing the territory in Tri-City, Kiefer traveled the country as a commercial pilot with more than 20 years of experience. Pedroza has experience in interior architectural design and drafting. The father-daughter duo brings a variety of skills to their Kitchen Tune-Up business.
“Kevin and Courtney are a fantastic addition to the Kitchen Tune-Up family. We have all the confidence in them to carry on the Kitchen Tune-Up tradition,” said Heidi Morrissey, president of the Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise System. “They are exactly the type of trusted partners homeowners in the Tri-City area need to support their remodeling projects.”
In addition to residential clients, Kitchen Tune-Up offers kitchen remodeling for commercial customers. Services for both client bases include the company’s Tune-Up, a proprietary wood reconditioning process, as well as cabinet redooring, cabinet painting, cabinet refacing, and custom cabinets. Plus, the Kitchen Tune-Up sales process guides homeowners through the entire project.
“We are so proud to be part of a company that has built its reputation on trust, top service and amazing results,” said Pedroza. “You truly cannot put a price tag on the joy that these transformations will create for our customers and their families.”
To learn more about Kitchen Tune-Up of Tri-City, visit its website at https://kitchentuneup.com/grafton-ne