Business Reports: FNBO awards grant to Grand Island Habitat affiliate

This grant is part of a total of $862,000 in Impact Grants given to 49 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, said Alec Gorynski, vice president, community development and corporate philanthropy. The grants support programs related to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small business development.

“At FNBO, we envision a future where all our communities are strong and successful,” Gorynski said. “We understand that in order to achieve that vision, every individual must have access to the tools, resources and opportunities that help them improve their overall financial wellbeing. That’s why our Impact Grant Program focuses on the long-term success of our communities by directing our investments to community partners who are working to create positive outcomes in areas that will have the greatest impacts on financial well-being.”