Business Reports: FNBO awards grant to Grand Island Habitat affiliate

First National Bank of Omaha has awarded a $12,500 grant to Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity to support the construction of four affordable housing units in Grand Island.
This grant is part of a total of $862,000 in Impact Grants given to 49 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, said Alec Gorynski, vice president, community development and corporate philanthropy. The grants support programs related to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small business development.
“At FNBO, we envision a future where all our communities are strong and successful,” Gorynski said. “We understand that in order to achieve that vision, every individual must have access to the tools, resources and opportunities that help them improve their overall financial wellbeing. That’s why our Impact Grant Program focuses on the long-term success of our communities by directing our investments to community partners who are working to create positive outcomes in areas that will have the greatest impacts on financial well-being.”
The bank awarded $605,000 in Impact Grants to 29 organizations across Nebraska and western Iowa.
American Diabetes Association recognizes Mary Lanning program
HASTINGS — The Mary Lanning Healthcare Diabetes Education Program recently received ongoing American Diabetes Association recognition for quality diabetes self-management education and support service.
The American Diabetes Association Education Recognition effort is a voluntary process that assures that approved education programs have met the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education Programs. Programs achieve recognition status when they have a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide state-of-the-art information about diabetes management for participants.
DeAnn Carpenter, coordinator of the Mary Lanning program, said self-management education is an essential component of diabetes treatment.
“The ADA recognition assures consistency in quality and quantity of education offered,” Carpenter said. “Program participants will be taught self-care skills to promote better management of their diabetes treatment regimen.”
All approved education programs cover diabetes disease process; nutritional management; physical activity; medications; monitoring; prevention, detection and treatment of acute and chronic complications; goal setting; problem solving; psychological adjustment; and preconception care, management during pregnancy and gestational management.
The Mary Lanning program has received ADA recognition each year since 1997.
BCBS recognizes labor, delivery programs in Grand Island, Kearney
As part of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield system’s national Blue Distinction Specialty Care program, CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island and CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney were newly named as Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care.
A Blue Distinction Center is recognized for quality care of moms and newborns, better overall patient satisfaction and fewer early elective deliveries. Programs are awarded the added “plus” for recognized efforts to provide affordable health care with lower complication rates and fewer hospital readmissions.
Five hospitals in the state have currently achieved Blue Distinction Center+ status.