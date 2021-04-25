Business Reports for Sunday, April 25

First National Bank of Omaha report summarizes investments, community initiatives for 2020

OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha has released its 2020 Community and Social Responsibility Report, which summarizes the investments and impacts FNBO made to support its communities this past year.

The report outlines the bank’s new and enhanced community and social responsibility strategy — which is designed to create even greater impacts while continuing to advance FNBO’s spirit of belonging, inclusion, diversity and equity. Further, it outlines how the bank supported customers, employees and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the pandemic negatively impacted the financial health and wellbeing of millions, I am proud that FNBO continued to stand strong with those who matter most — our customers, communities and employees,” said Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy. “FNBO serves as the backbone and partner for thousands of businesses and individuals, placing us in a unique position to positively impact our stakeholders at every level. We are solidly committed to building strong communities, and to delivering solutions that address our community and social goals.”